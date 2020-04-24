Redskins Take Chase Young #2

From the basement of his home, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell read these words from a note card, “With the second pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Washington Redskins select Chase Young, defensive end, Ohio State."

How many times had that occurred in previous Redskins’ NFL draft history?

The short answer is four.

In the first-ever NFL Draft the Boston Redskins selected Alabama quarterback Riley Smith with the second pick.

Smith primarily a running quarterback who also kicked extra points and field goals, gave way the next season to Hall of Famer Sammy Baugh, when the Washington Redskins selected Slingin’ Sammy with the sixth pick of the 1937 NFL Draft.

Smith would only play 30 games for the Redskins before injury cut short his playing career.

The second selection of the 1961 NFL Draft brought Norm Snead to the Redskins.

Snead wearing jersey number 16 started all 42 games of his three seasons in Washington before being traded to Philadelphia for another quarterback you may have heard of, Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen.

Snead would play 18 seasons in the NFL also starting games for the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers.

Having made a trade with the New Orleans Saints (who coveted running back Ricky Williams) in the 1999 draft, the Redskins owned the Saints 2000 first round pick, which resulted in the Redskins selecting Penn State Linebacker Lavar Arrington with the second overall pick.

Arrington was a sculpted 6-5, 257 pound linebacker with explosive athleticism who would be a 3-time Pro Bowler in his six seasons as a Redskin.

Following the 2005 season, Arrington signed a seven-year contract with the NFC East rival New York Giants, only to tear his Achilles tendon in the 2006 season, and retire in September 2007.

Finally, the 2012 NFL Draft brought Washington, Heisman Trophy winner, Baylor Quarterback Robert Griffin.

Well, not directly.

Need I remind Redskins fans that the Redskins determined that having the sixth selection in that 2012 draft, they needed to trade three first-round choices and one second-round choice to the St Louis Rams moving up to draft Griffin at the 2012 number two spot.

Griffin after a hugely successful rookie season in 2012 (10-6 winning their final seven games to win the NFC East) defiantly rejected the read-option based offense which had brought him great success.

He then obtained the favor of Redskins owner Daniel Snyder leading to coaches Mike and Kyle Shanahan dumping the offense which fit Griffin so well and brought him early success.

The Redskins offense plummeted in 2013-14, after which Griffin has yet to enjoy any success as a backup NFL quarterback.

Last night, Chase Young became the fifth Redskin to be selected with the second overall pick in an NFL Draft.

What will Chase Young become as a Washington Redskin?

Honestly, at this point, not one human being knows.

But shortly following the selection, Washington area football analyst Lake Lewis reminded us what Chase Young accomplished last season at Ohio State.

Young who played his high school football at Dematha Catholic and is from Hyattsville, MD, was also the Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner last season which awards the best defensive player in college football.

Welcome back home to this year’s second pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Chase Young.

