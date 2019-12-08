1st Half In-Game Live

Not a good start for the Redskins as they visit the Packers and couldn't really play from behind early. Two run plays for one yard & a huge sack of Dwayne Haskins. Tress Way had to punt from his one-yard line.

On the Packers first play from scrimmage at midfield, Aaron Rodgers connected on a dart to Jimmy Graham for 20 yards. Rodgers also had a big scramble & after a Green Bay time out, Aaron Jones put the Pack on the board 7-0.

Another quick start for the Redskins opponent who seem to be down 7-0 in every game at around 1:15 every week.

Another sack of Dwayne Haskins on the 2nd series. Seems like guys are slipping quite a bit. Ryan Kerrigan, Adrian Peterson & Steven Sims Jr. have all had some issues. But - Kerrigan just came up with a sack to force a Packers punt & move one step closer to the franchise sack mark.

More pressure on 3rd/1 and Haskins has to get rid of it Another punt by Way !

Quickly, the Redskins get shredded again by a few tight ends. Landon Collins, Montae Nicholson were either slow or late. The #Redskins lack of aggression is also hurting them. It's 14-0 at the end of the first.

Just when you thought the Redskins had a little something going, Derrius Guice rips off a big run, gets tackled & now is down on the ground. Yuk!

It was a 23-yard run for Guice.

Guice did walk off the field and seemed to be moving reasonably well but is not back in the game at least yet.

There goes the Redskins awful passing game again. They actually got a completion to Steven Sims Jr., who turned up field and the ball was stripped out. They'll review it. He appeared to never have full control. The call has been reversed which absolutely was the right decision.

That reversal led to Kelvin Harmon being left wide open for a 30-yard gain on 3rd/13 over the middle of the field inside the five before Adrian Peterson finished off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run after a great run-first series by the Redskins. It's now 14-6 Packers after Dustin Hopkins misses an extra point. 3:44 left in the first half.

The Packers just converted on a 4th-and-5 with a three-man rush. Aaron Rodgers had about six seconds to throw and Davante Adams just ran away from Landon Collins. He was wide open. A terribly conservative call by Manusky, who gets bailed out by Ryan Anderson's sack-and-strip of Rodgers for the turnover with 0:51 left in the first half.

I did see a slot-corner blitz from Jimmy Moreland on the series on a false start, which is what I was calling for during the week.

Haskins just got lit up by Blake Martinez for a sack who easily beat Chris Thompson in pass protection but the Redskins caught a break on an illegal substitution.

The Redskins and Haskins then threw a bad interception to Adrian Amos at the end of the first half. Haskins twisted and tumbled to the ground after the throw and clearly is not right.

Haskins is a bit hobbled still as he walks off to the locker room. It might be Case Keenum time as Haskins was hurt on the Preston Smith sack earlier. It appeared his left ankle got twisted and fallen upon. Guice is still questionable to return on the sideline with a knee injury, per Redskins Public Relations. Quinton Dunbar is also out at least for now.

YUK!

