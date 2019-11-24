Rick Snider's Redskins - Lions Report Card

The Redskins really won!!! They did! Pinch yourself! I'm not lying. They snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to beat the Detroit Lions, 19-16 with a late second-half comeback. It's their 2nd win of the season!

This was after having a 13-3 lead and a touchdown advantage at halftime.

Here we go with our 2nd week of Washington Redskins post game coverage. Our guy Rick Snider is at FedExField and here is his weekly Redskins report card grades.

Quarterback: C-

Best play was running for 11 on keeper at end. Bad pick after staring at target, erratic passing. Yet, still an improvement.

Running Backs: C-

Couldn’t bust a grape on the ground, but then had no room to do so.

Wide Receivers: B

Can’t catch when ball’s poorly thrown. So many missed opportunities, but Terry McLaurin’s 17-yard catch in final seconds helped win the game.

Tight Ends: C-

Sprinkle’s name came up on a short reception and a penalty.

Offensive Line: D-

Run blocking was awful and pass blocking included a couple whiffs.

Defensive Line: D

Lions ran at will and Driskel cut them up with keepers.

Linebackers: B

Welcome to the NFL, Cole Holcomb. Excellent sack, all over field.

Defensive Backs: B+

Josh Norman was benched and it wasn’t a bad thing. Fabian Moreau is better on outside. Norman only played on Detroit field goals and didn’t move one step.

Special Teams: A+

They scored all the points. Sims scored on 91-yard kick return. Hopkins kicks four field goals.

Coaching: C

Defensive coordinator Greg Manusky actually called a decent game, but offense has been lost since Jay Gruden was fired.

General Manager/President: F

Crowd was maybe 30,000 with Lions fans outnumbering Redskins. That’s on Bruce Allen.

Owner: F

Local radio said Dan Snyder and Allen play golf in his office.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide.