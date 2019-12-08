Redskins
Rick Snider's Redskins Report Card - Packers

RickSnider

The final results are in - the final Rick Snider grades are here for the last  game that means anything at all in 2019. The Redskins are now on to 2020 and beyond. 

Quarterback: C+

Give Haskins credit for playing with a bad limp. Showed some leadership by playing better at end. Still working on his inner clock and pocket awareness.

Running Backs : A

Couldn’t ask for more when defense figured out the Redskins were running on first and second downs and still managed 121 yards and 4.3 yards per carry. AP carrying the load again with a touchdown and 76 yards. Guice lost in first half with knee injury. Chris Thompson remains valuable as a receiver with seven catches.

Wide Receivers: A-

Terry McLaurin made a standout left-handed touchdown catch during a solid second half.

Kelvin Harmon added a 30-yarder and Sims added four catches.

Tight Ends: Inc.

Stat sheet says the Redskins have a tight end, but nothing to show for it.

Offensive Line: B

Better run blocking than pass protection today. It’s not a game unless Morgan Moses gets a holding penalty.

Defensive Line: B

Decent pass pressure, mediocre run defense. Matt Ioannidis has emerged as the top lineman while Jonathan Allen is having a quiet season.

Linebackers: B

Cole Holcomb is having a heckuva year. Deserves a Pro Bowl alternate slot.

Defensive Backs: B

Josh Norman stayed in dog house even when Quinton Dunbar was injured. Team doesn’t want an IR settlement for 2020 rather than cutting Norman.

Special Teams: C

Hopkins hits 52-yarder, but misses extra point? Packers are a poor punt-return unit all season, but set season-best on three straight returns.

Coaching: C

Questionable call leaving a limping Dwayne Haskins in game. Awful clock management at end of first half.

General Manager: F

If Bruce Allen survives the week, he likely remains.

Owner: D

Reports say Dan Snyder is starting to think Bruce Allen isn’t close. We’ll see, but rounding up on the grade based on hope.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.

