Rick Snider's Redskins Report Card

Rick Snider is back with his weekly report card grades from a tough loss at FedExField by the Redskins to the Eagles, who are now (7-7). The Redskins dropped to (3-11).

QUARTERBACK: A

Best game from Haskins yet. Left a few throws out there, but couple nice TD throws and a 23-yard scramble.

RUNNING BACK: B

Adrian Peterson should be a sure thing for 2020. Always steady, occasionally spectacular.

WIDE RECEIVERS: A-

Terry McLaurin delivered the day’s wow factor with 75-yard touchdown. Stephen Sims caught 5 passes, but left some on field.

TIGHT END: B

A little (Jeremy) Sprinkle went a long way.

OFFENSIVE LINE: B

Brandon Scherff misses injured, but Wes Martin may be 2020 successor anyway. Better pass blocking this week.

DEFENSIVE LINE: D

Little pass pressure, too often shoved aside in runs.

LINEBACKER: C-

Anderson’s recent rise continued with sack/forced fumble. Redskins can never stop a short sideline pass and Eagles Zach Ertz is a Redskins killer.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: F

Couldn’t make a play late. Josh Norman played when team was out of backs and gave up late touchdown. Awful late hit by Nicholson.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A+

Sims’ 44-yard KO return sets up Hopkins’ 53-yard field goal. Hopkins later hits 43-yarder for lead.

COACHING: F

This was Bill Callahan’s loss. In a 3-10 season, Callahan took a field goal on fourth and one with nearly five minutes left. Of course, Eagles went down the field to win. Should have gone for the win instead of safe and losing.

GENERAL MANAGER/PRESIDENT: F

Where were the gold pants? You had one thing . . .

OWNER: D

Dan Snyder did lure Urban Mayer to the owner’s box. Future Cowboys HC does a little early scouting.

REFS: F

Wore out rotator cuffs throwing flags.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.