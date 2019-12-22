Rick's Redskins Report Card!

Rick Snider is back with his weekly Redskins report card grades, after a heartbreaking 41-35 overtime loss to the Giants, right in time for Christmas!

QUARTERBACKS : A

Dwayne Haskins was 12 of 15 for 133 yards and two touchdowns with 143.2 rating before leaving with ankle injury on the first snap of the second half. Haskins showed solid improvement extending plays and seeing options. Case Keenum threw a touchdown in second possession and looked like passer everyone hoped for over the off-season.

RUNNING BACK: C+

Adrian Peterson made some NFL history in the fourth quarter passing the great Walter Payton.

Adrian Peterson couldn’t find anywhere to run. Long shot to collect $500,000 bonus for 1,000-yard year. Will always blame coach Jay Gruden before sitting him in opener. Chris Thompson sprinkled his usual magic.

WIDE RECEIVERS: B

Stephen Sims, Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon were everywhere. Hope for future, though they need some help downfield.

TIGHT ENDS: B

Jeremy Sprinkle with a catch. Still, Redskins should look high in draft for tight end assuming Jordan Reed doesn’t return.

OFFENSIVE LINE: C+

Better pass protection than opening any running lanes, but that’s not saying much.

DEFENSIVE LINE: F

Gashed in the middle for long runs early. Lost battle along the line.

LINEBACKERS: F

Never filled running lanes for stops. No pass pressure. No nothing.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: F

F is kind. The secondary was a bunch of guys pointing to each other. Guess they were lost looking for directions, but too busy being statues.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Troy Apke made one big-time tackle covering a punt. Doesn’t sound like much, but it was a great play. Nate Orchard's blocked punt deep in Giants territory set up Adrian Peterson's record touchdown.

COACHES: F

Offensive play calling was pretty spotty. Defense had no answers. Oh well, good luck with their next teams.

GENERAL MANAGER/PRESIDENT: F

Not even a big Christmas halftime show? RFK site looks lost. Not much in winning around here nowadays aside the field, which looked good.

OWNER: F

Looking at small crowd of mostly Giants fans while falling to 3-12. Is that not rock bottom enough for changes? Not yet.

