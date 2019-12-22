RedskinsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Rick's Redskins Report Card!

RickSnider

Rick Snider is back with his weekly Redskins report card grades, after a heartbreaking 41-35 overtime loss to the Giants,  right in time for Christmas! 

QUARTERBACKS : A

Dwayne Haskins was 12 of 15 for 133 yards and two touchdowns with 143.2 rating before leaving with ankle injury on the first snap of the second half. Haskins showed solid improvement extending plays and seeing options. Case Keenum threw a touchdown in second possession and looked like passer everyone hoped for over the off-season.

RUNNING BACK: C+

Adrian Peterson made some NFL history in the fourth quarter passing the great Walter Payton. 

Adrian Peterson couldn’t find anywhere to run. Long shot to collect $500,000 bonus for 1,000-yard year. Will always blame coach Jay Gruden before sitting him in opener. Chris Thompson sprinkled his usual magic.

WIDE RECEIVERS: B

Stephen Sims, Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon were everywhere. Hope for future, though they need some help downfield.

TIGHT ENDS: B

Jeremy Sprinkle with a catch. Still, Redskins should look high in draft for tight end assuming Jordan Reed doesn’t return.

OFFENSIVE LINE: C+

Better pass protection than opening any running lanes, but that’s not saying much.

DEFENSIVE LINE: F

Gashed in the middle for long runs early. Lost battle along the line.

LINEBACKERS: F

Never filled running lanes for stops. No pass pressure. No nothing.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: F

F is kind. The secondary was a bunch of guys pointing to each other. Guess they were lost looking for directions, but too busy being statues.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Troy Apke made one big-time tackle covering a punt. Doesn’t sound like much, but it was a great play. Nate Orchard's blocked punt deep in Giants territory set up Adrian Peterson's record touchdown. 

COACHES: F

Offensive play calling was pretty spotty. Defense had no answers. Oh well, good luck with their next teams.

GENERAL MANAGER/PRESIDENT: F

Not even a big Christmas halftime show? RFK site looks lost. Not much in winning around here nowadays aside the field, which looked good.

OWNER: F

Looking at small crowd of mostly Giants fans while falling to 3-12. Is that not rock bottom enough for changes? Not yet.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Wade Wind Up in Washington?

Chris Russell

Wade Phillips wanted to come to Washington a long time ago. It's not known what his future holds in Los Angeles although a potential disappointing and premature end to the defending NFC Champs season, could trigger a reaction according to a report.

Chris Russell

With the 35 points the #Redskins have scored today, that's their highest mark for points scored…

A-P History!

Chris Russell

Adrian Peterson continues to turn back time on an awful but competitive Redskins team. He climbed the ladder one more time on Sunday in the fourth quarter.

Chris Russell

Our guy Rick Snider getting an arial show! …

Chris Russell

Doesn't mean he's playing again today or this year but....

Chris Russell

Hit on Haskins that could shape a lot of future. …

Chris Russell

Official word from Redskins on Haskins …

Chris Russell

The Redskins can never have anything nice...awful! …

Chris Russell

Could Bruce Allen be staying? Doug Williams as GM?

Chris Russell

Help our guy Nick Sundberg out!