‘Skins Spotlight: Fabian Moreau

Professional athletes sometimes go through serious ups and downs.

Such is the career thus far for Redskins’ cornerback Fabian Moreau.

A third-round draft choice out of UCLA, Moreau quickly learned as a rookie, the NFL was much more demanding.

Appearing in all 16 games, playing mostly special teams, Moreau was in on only seven solo and seven assisted tackles, defending only one pass.

Yet, Moreau bounced back in 2018, started ten games, defended five passes, forced three fumbles and contributed in a combined 58 tackles.

2019 was to be a season Moreau would earn and maintain a starter’s job at cornerback.

Nonetheless, the season for Moreau was a microcosm of the Redskins season, off to a terrible start.

Playing the slot corner position, Moreau at one time last season permitted an incredible 25 completions when his man was targeted on 28 passes.

That was an astounding 89.2% completion rate vs Moreau’s coverage.

It was time for a change, Moreau was moved to the outside corner and Jimmy Moreland to the slot.

Moreau capitalized on the change by seizing two interceptions in a home win against Detroit, and another interception in a win at Carolina.

The former UCLA Bruin finished the season allowing 39 receptions on 49 targets (79.6%).

Once the change was made, Moreau allowed 14 completions on 21 targets (66.7%).

It was improvement, but with the upcoming season being Moreau’s final of his four-year rookie deal, he is looking for the pendulum of his performance to again swing upward.

Inside the Numbers:

Fabian Moreau (age 26) was born April 9, 1994 in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Moreau played his high school ball at Western HS in Davie, FL, becoming the second player from Western to play in the NFL (John Feliciano a guard is the other, having played in the NFL since 2015 with the Raiders and Bills).

At UCLA (2013-16), Moreau was a starter playing in at least ten games each season, with the one exception being 2015, when because of a broken foot against BYU, he only played three games.

With good speed (4.35) and size 6-foot and 200 lbs), Moreau was rated a late first-round to second- round draft pick.

However during a UCLA Pro-Day workout, while performing the Bench Press workout, Moreau suffered a torn pectoral muscle and underwent the necessary surgery the following day, March 22, 2017.

With the late injury, one month before the draft, Moreau fell in the draft, being available for the Redskins in the third round at 81st overall.

Wearing jersey number 31 his first three seasons, Moreau will now be wearing number 25 this season.

Following the 2017 April Draft, Fabian Moreau signed a four-year contract worth $3,339,392 with the Redskins on May 26th.

His cap number being $830,348 for the 2019 season, increases by 181% totaling a 2020 cap hit of $2,339,348.

Thus, seeing the Redskins are paying Moreau so much more in the final year of his contract, he is going to need to come through with a good, substantive season.

Video Analysis / Highlights:

Check out Fabian’s impressive physical skills and draft scouting numbers

Moreau with a big INT last season in win at Carolina:

Fabian Moreau with a deep pattern INT vs Detroit in 2019:

What They’re Saying:

"He has a skill set there that is undeniable." Then Redskins Head Coach Jay Gruden Apr 28, 2017

“Moreau has the athletic traits, but he peeks WAY too often into the backfield, which makes him prone to bite on pump fakes instead of reading the receiver.

The plus side on him is that he was much better on the outside in 2019 than he was in the slot.” - Mark Tyler (Hogs Haven)

“This is gonna make some of you so mad, but whatever... Fabian Moreau actually is what most of you THINK Josh Norman is.” - Craig Hoffman Oct 24, 2019

"If I do my job, I'm gonna be a shutdown CB." - Fabian Moreau April 2017

ESPN's Mike Clay 2020 Projection:

Mike Clay - ESPN Twitter

Moreau is projected to have 45 tackles on 618 snaps and 0.9 interceptions.

