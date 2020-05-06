Skins Spotlight: Jonathan Allen
Chris Russell
Jonathan Allen enters his fourth NFL season looking to "break-out" and become dominant.
He's been good, but far from great on the field. Behind the scenes, he's everything that you'd want.
We're starting our new series "Skins Spotlight" and I chose to start with the two players one on each side of the ball that deserved to be No. 1.
If you missed our focus on Terry McLaurin earlier this week, you're in luck.
Now - let's put Allen under the "Skins Spotlight."
Inside the Numbers:
Allen played in 15 games last year with 64 combined tackles and six sacks.
He has 14 sacks in the last two seasons and 31 games.
Video Analysis/Highlights:
What they're saying:
After the draft:
Allen joined Kevin Sheehan on the Team 980 recently:
After a lost (3-13) season:
Mike Clay Projection for 2020:
Allen's statistical projections before adding Chase Young from ESPN's Mike Clay was 711 snaps, 64 tackles, 4.9 sacks.
