Skins Spotlight: Jonathan Allen

Jonathan Allen enters his fourth NFL season looking to "break-out" and become dominant.

Redskins Pick up Allen It was a fairly simple decision for an organization that has lacked culture and leadership to invest more in a player that oozes it. Jonathan Allen's fifth-year option was picked up by the Redskins. Via a Redskins Public Relations release: Allen (6-3, 300) entered the league as the Redskins' first-round selection (No.

He's been good, but far from great on the field. Behind the scenes, he's everything that you'd want.

We're starting our new series "Skins Spotlight" and I chose to start with the two players one on each side of the ball that deserved to be No. 1.

If you missed our focus on Terry McLaurin earlier this week, you're in luck.

Now - let's put Allen under the "Skins Spotlight."

Inside the Numbers:

Allen played in 15 games last year with 64 combined tackles and six sacks.

He has 14 sacks in the last two seasons and 31 games.

© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Video Analysis/Highlights:

What they're saying:

After the draft:

Jonathan Allen: "We Added A Bunch Of Young Talent To The Team" Skip to main content Advertising Advertising Advertising The browser you are using is no longer supported on this site. It is highly recommended that you use the latest versions of a supported browser in order to receive an optimal viewing experience. The following browsers are supported: Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Safari.

Allen joined Kevin Sheehan on the Team 980 recently:

Jonathan Allen with Kevin Sheehan Kevin goes one-on-one with Jon Allen. Topics include JA's early impressions of Redskins head coach Ron Rivera, meeting up with Chase Young after the draft, Alex Smith's recovery and expectations for his defense.

After a lost (3-13) season:

Jonathan Allen: "The Big Thing For Me Is Consistency" Skip to main content Advertising Advertising Advertising The browser you are using is no longer supported on this site. It is highly recommended that you use the latest versions of a supported browser in order to receive an optimal viewing experience. The following browsers are supported: Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Safari.

Mike Clay Projection for 2020:

Allen's statistical projections before adding Chase Young from ESPN's Mike Clay was 711 snaps, 64 tackles, 4.9 sacks.

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.