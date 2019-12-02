Snider: Is winning ever a bad thing?

The morning reports claimed Redskins president Bruce Allen was being evaluated by owner Dan Snyder. That a decade of nearly 100 losses and empty stadiums might have finally reached the tipping point fueled by the #FireBruceAllen movement.

Hours later, Allen was surely telling Snyder the Redskins are 3-4 since firing coach Jay Gruden. After an 0-5 start, maybe they were getting “close” again like last year when 6-3 before quarterback Alex Smith was lost for the season with a broken leg.

Is winning ever a bad thing? Maybe if it fools Snyder into thinking the “culture is good” as Allen likes to say. Allen can twist a 3-9 record into the second coming. He can point to the improvement of young players drafted since Allen took over for fired Scot McCloughan. That Montez Sweat, Terry McLaurin, Derrius Guice and more are starting to make a move. And that quarterback reportedly chosen by Snyder? Well, Dwayne Haskins is starting to look like an NFL passer a little more each week.

Can Allen survive once more with a handful of victories, pretending he has found the pot of gold? Don’t book his retirement party just yet.

The NFC East is so bad the Redskins still have a logistical chance of winning it. It would take a miracle, but Allen knows with a few breaks they would have been in the thick of the pathetic division race. That it might not take a tear down to build up. After all, the defense and special teams are playing well and the offense will get there.

But, the key is the next coach. Allen has a history with interim coach Bill Callahan, who follows orders from above and just worries about who’s on the field. A couple more wins and near .500 record wold let Allen sell keeping Callahan with a semi-straight face.

But that’s place-holding in a franchise that has struggled for 26 years. The team needs a bold new move via a new coach, but word around the league is candidates like Mike McCarthy won’t consider Washington if Allen remains.

So Snyder must weight keeping his buddy Bruce despite awful results versus a new coach who might find a path to the playoffs. It seems an easy decision, but the more Washington wins in the final month the murkier the outcome becomes.

Only in Washington is winning not always a good thing.

