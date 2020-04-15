RedskinsReport
Stephen A. Thinks Dwayne's Better than Daniel?

Chris Russell

A lot of times, television and radio talking heads say a lot but don't give much substance. 

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN has always been one of those guys for me, especially when talking about any other sport besides the NBA. 

However, because of his platform on ESPN and the fact that he's going to appeal to people with his hard core approach, I do believe in passing along what he says at times and letting you judge. 

In the video below, it seems like he's "judging" himself as in against Joe Judge, the Giants new head coach furthering the career of Daniel Jones and favoring Dwayne Haskins, because of what he's going to have in Ron Rivera. 

I would agree that Haskins' development was certainly stunted by Jay Gruden's lack of regard for him as a pick, that was reportedly made by Dan Snyder. 

Ironically, Gruden (reportedly) wanted Daniel Jones more than Haskins. Jones was certainly more NFL ready and Gruden knew the clock was ticking and quickly. 

That's part of the reason I don't exclusively blame Gruden and what Smith doesn't understand. He solely blamed Gruden and doesn't get the full context of the situation.

In addition, he also has no idea that Haskins did not prepare himself well in any way durin the offseason, training camp and the first half of the season.

That's not all on Gruden. It's also why it's laughable when some Redskins fans accuse media and coaches of being biased. 

No. It's called reality. When everyone knows something, it's not bias. It's fact. 

Haskins' teammates knew it too. On Monday, on the same show, Landon Collins said essentially the same thing. 

Haskins is in a good spot if he makes it work. Jones had a better rookie year because he as more ready to compete. Both are in another new language and both have opportunities to take the next step. 

Let's see if Gruden was right or wrong. 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

