Takeaways from Terry

On Thursday afternoon, Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin spent roughly 25 minutes being interviewed by the local media. The young star came off poised, reflective, and prepared to dominate the upcoming season.

It was clear that he understood his standing on the team and even referred to himself as a potential “voice of the franchise.”

If that is the case, the Redskins are in good hands. It is clear that McLaurin has been working, and is ready to take that “next step” as leader for this team.

Here are my five takeaways from his Zoom Conference courtesy of Redskins.com.

McLaurin still feels he has much to prove.

Although the receiver had a strong rookie year, it was clear that he still views himself as a work in progress. In fact, he comes across as a perfectionist and someone who puts a lot of pressure on himself.

When asked about his off-season, McLaurin said he has put in a lot of work. He began working out on February 5th, and has spent a majority of his time perfecting his route running skills and physical endurance.

He shared that 2019 had been rather difficult for him, with an extended college season that culminated with a Rose Bowl win. That, coupled with getting ready for the NFL combine, and a full NFL season, left him pretty tired at the end of last season.

However, he insisted that he had “no time to waste.” In addition to being physically ready for the training camp, he wanted to be technically sharp for his teammates. He talked about being “so consistent” that he would be “first in line” in terms of practice reps. He wanted to be a model for his teammates and someone they can come to for guidance.

It’s clear that he has a cerebral approach to the game:

When asked what he has been working on specifically, McLaurin listed off several things that were next level for a wide receiver.

He knew that press coverage would be difficult at the professional level, and he identified breaking press an area of growth for him. He also stated that attacking the ball and being a better “50/50” receiver were a point of emphasis. To McLaurin, the best receivers in the league can win individually and are called upon when it counts. It is clear that McLaurin is aspiring to be that type of player for the team.

To get to that level, he has spent the better part of the offseason studying film and analyzing his body language. He wants to work on his nonverbal communication with Dwayne Haskins, and eliminate any “tells” that he may be giving off to the defense.

He wants to succeed with Haskins:

Clearly there is a connection between Haskins and McLaurin, and it transcends more than what transpired at Ohio State.



The pair has spent the last month working out together in Virginia, refining their skills. It was shared that prior to COVID-19, Haskins had attempted to put together a passing camp in South Florida with McLaurin and fellow rookie receivers Steven Sims Jr. and Kelvin Harmon.

Obviously, that plan had to be put on hold, but as soon as social distancing restrictions were lifted, the group of rookies got together and started to work.

When asked about Haskins, McLaurin mentioned that his quarterback is “getting cut up” and “having fun again.” He insinuated that Haskins had a lot thrown at him last season, but that shouldn’t dictate how people view the passer’s ability.

Terry said that Haskins now has a “focused mindset” and is primed to be the type of quarterback “this franchise deserves.” Something most Redskins fans should love hearing.

In terms of options for Haskins, McLaurin mentioned that the quarterback has several receivers that compliment each other. He stated that Harmon is looking especially quick and should surprise some people this season. Sims Jr., who many expect to play the starting slot position this year, has improved his footwork tremendously, and now has more disciplined hands that don’t drop below his waste.

He understands that he is a leader now:

Mclaurin burst on the scene last year to the tune of 58 receptions, 919 yards and 7 touchdowns. When you have a rookie season like that, you are going to bring attention to yourself.

Apparently, that will be “different” for the young receiver.

At Ohio State, he was one of the many talented players on the roster, and was mostly viewed as a lunch-pail type of player. Now he is getting media requests, and that is unfamiliar territory for him.

Terry shared that this newfound attention is a growing experience and he needs to “break out of his shell.” But he felt confident that he would be a quick study though.

He shared that “as a voice of the team,” he needs to prove to the new coaching staff that he is indeed a capable player and someone to be called upon. He mentioned that he will approach training camp with a “day one mentality” and that he needs to “prove it like he did with Gruden.”

What I gathered from the interview is that he wants to be relied on--both on and off the field. It was clear that he is of the mindset that “hard work pays off” and he feels he has put in the work. I think some people are born with innate leadership qualities, and McLaurin is one of them.

He has talked to Scott Turner, and is excited for this offense:

Throughout the interview, McLaurin alluded that he and Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner have had conversations regarding Terry’s fit in the offense.

It was determined that on the onset, McLaurin will be deployed as the “X” receiver, or the primary receiver aligned on the boundary. Which, due to his speed and precise route-running, he should thrive.

However, McLaurin asserted that he is a student of the game and views football from the conceptual lens. He doesn’t want to be limited to a certain position, and wants to be prepared to play the flanker or slot position if the opportunity arises.

His rationale is things often change in real-time, and you have to be ready when the opportunity arises. Therefore he has taken the opportunity to learn all the receiving positions and how to attack a defense.

Terry mentioned that he is constantly visualizing splits and defensive coverages when out on the practice field, but he is ready to go against real defenses. Although he is “learning well in Zoom meetings” he improves the most by actually going out and facing different defensive fronts.

The last part he touched upon is how Turner wants to throw the ball downfield, and thinks that will compliment Haskins’ strengths. He is looking to cash in big on splash plays later this season.

