The Best Game I Saw Eli Play

Chris Russell

From 2009 through 2014, I went to 121 straight Washington Redskins games, preseason and regular season and that one disastrous playoff game early in 2013, that changed the course of the franchise for the last seven years. 

After that, I went to select games but did not travel anymore and most home games, I am chained to a studio doing a post game show right after the final gun. 

Why is that important? It's not. What it means is I saw Eli Manning play a dozen times in person. There was one other after that, I believe in 2016 but I'm not exactly sure. 

The best game I saw him play in person?

Week 4 - 2014 - Jay Gruden's first season on Thursday Night Football at FedExField.

Eli was (28-39), 72% completion, 300 yards straight-up, four touchdowns and one interception and he was only sacked once. 

It was sarcastically dubbed as the "Who the F&^$! is Larry Donnell?" game as the Giants tight end caught three short touchdown passes from Manning. He had six scores that year and only nine in his career. 

What I remember most about that game was the short-fields that the Giants had to work with because of constant turnovers by Kirk Cousins and Washington. Cousins threw four touchdowns and a lost fumble. 

New York had touchdown drives of 24, 35, 22, and 46 yards in the game for 28-of-their-45 points. 

In Eli's career, he played 29 games against the Redskins and his team won 19 of them. 

He was only at a 58.03% completion percentage, which is not good. Manning threw for 33 touchdowns against 27 picks, per ProFootballReference.com 

I'll always remember September 11, 2011, the ten-year anniversary of the epic tragedy and Ryan Kerrigan with a pick-six interception return in his NFL debut against Manning and the Giants. 

It was far from all bad on big stages. Manning delivered most when it counted. 

His two best games that mattered is what will put him in the Hall of Fame, because he's not deserving in any other way. Very simple. Without beating Tom Brady and Bill Belichick twice, in the biggest game in all the land, Manning is nowhere close to Canton. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

