The Hog Farmers Build on the Legacy of The Hogettes

The Redskins fan base has witnessed so many great moments over the course of time. Not many of them have come in the last 28 years.

That's a lifetime for some. A generation or two for others.

Still, like a proud champion, they keep punching back. Supporting their team, colors, moniker and rich history.

A perfect example -- The "Hog Farmers."

Wait - that sounds familiar, right?

The world famous "Hogettes" are long retired and part of the legend and lore of the Redskins who under Dan Snyder's ownership have endured more chaos and dysfunction than James Dolan could ever impart on the New York Knicks.

You might remember our profile of "Tailgate Ted" in late November and the "Hail BBQ" crew. On a blustery Sunday morning, I spent time with Ted, his group and Howard Churchill, an original "Hogette."

Enter - a small group of ardent burgundy and gold fans that are proud and doing it the right way. Modeling their passion for the Redskins in the same mold.

"The 'Hog Farmers' started from just a general conversation of friends that wanted to show the Redskins support as fans," group leader Chris Bryant told RedskinsReport.com this week.

The "Hogettes" wore dresses with wigs and pig snouts - Bryant sought something else.

The Hogettes at the Pro Football Hall of Fame/Wikipedia



"Something more unique than a burgundy jersey," he said. "I bought a pair of red and yellow striped overalls and the comment was made that I looked like a farmer."



But here's the direct line connection to the famous group that is ingrained in all of our memories and retired officially in 2012.



"We wanted to incorporate the tradition from the "Hogettes" as they were very respected superfans that did so much for charity and the community, bringing joy to fellow fans. We mashed the two words together and came up with "The Hog Farmers."



BAM!



At FedExField, where attendance has constantly dwindled throughout the years and now because of the coronavirus, may be down to nothing for part or all of this year, you can find Bryant and the rest of the "Hog Farmers" in section 109, row four.



There's Chris, Jeff and KJ for now. They've been season ticket holders for several years and all travel to Landover from far-reaching parts of Virginia.



Chris lives in Staunton, Jeff in Virginia Beach and KJ resides in Richmond.



That's a lot of miles to drive through and past the nation's capital and about 20 minutes or so into Maryland, where traffic, expensive parking and far too often a bad product awaits.



"We're actively looking for more die-hard Redskins fans that share our passion, commitment, dedication and love for not only the team, but also giving to the community and charity," Bryant said.



One of those initiatives is something that caught my eye a little over a week ago. The "Hog Farmers" support pediatric cancer patients and their families.



The group unveiled special shirts, which anyone could do, but they are more than just t-shirts with a logo. Yes, there's all of that but there's something unique about them.



The shirts are designed with "medically snapped sides, like a gown, so they (the pediatric cancer patients) don't have to take the shirt off but still looks like a cool shirt. The idea was formulated from a shoulder surgery shirt. Same concept, different use," Bryant said.

Chris Bryant/theHogfarmers.org

"We didn't want to have just a regular shirt. We wanted them to be comfortable any time they wore it to include getting chemotherapy treatment. Most kids have to lift their shirt in some way or take it off because of the chemo port near their chest."

This is what should stand out about what the "Hog Farmers" have done besides raising money and providing support for sick children and their families. They took the time to figure out what is realistic and what advances the shirt concept.

Chris Bryant/theHogfarmers.org

"One of our biggest goals is to make a kid smile and feel comfortable during the most difficult time. The T-Shirt was brought up as a symbol for the kids to show they have the support of the "Hog Farmers".

Bryant says the group is "currently supporting seven children and their families making runs to I-NOVA Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia and MedStar Children's Hospital in Georgetown," but the COVID-19 precautions have prevented them from hospital visits.

Our own Ivan Lambert has tracked from time to time the status of Destinee, one of the patients that the "Hog Farmers" and other fans support.

Then there's the football element. The Redskins have undergone significant change this offseason which was beyond needed.

"We are very excited to have Coach Ron Rivera on the team. He seems to bring a hardcore work ethic and tough accountability to the team. He is a reputable and respectable coach that brings a lot to the table. We look forward to the 2020 season," Bryant said.

He and his fellow members hope to be at FedExField this year to cheer on Rivera and the new-look Redskins, if they are allowed to.

Chris Bryant/Twitter

"The Redskins, the season and attending the games are such a big part of our lives that its unimaginable not going. With that said, the overall health for our friends and family are a priority," Bryant said.

Much like the overall mission of the "Hogettes" and now of the "Hogfarmers" - Bryant and the group will not be denied from one of their purposes.

"We would still find a unique way to cheer for the team."

Please consider donating at www.thehogfarmers.org to learn more about the work the "Hog Farmers" are doing as a group and charity foundation.

Redskins fans, please support The "Hog Farmers" mission to support the team and pediatric cancer patients.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.



