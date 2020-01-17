RedskinsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

The Most Important Thing Del Rio Said

Chris Russell

It took until his final answer of an awkward teleconference for new Redskins defensive coordinator, Jack Del Rio but when given a chance, he hit a grand slam. 

Del Rio was very clear throughout the question and answer session. He wasn't giving away proprietary information to the media, a group he doesn't even know, on Chase Young or any individual player or specific plan of attack. 

Other than to confirm that the Redskins going to run a 4-3 front, which Del Rio has stated several times before this, the new defensive boss was hesitant to reveal anything about what he has to work with. 

Quite honestly, the transition to a 4-3 front is nowhere near the big deal that many Redskins fans think it is. I've never understood the demand and think it's just an overreaction to something that hasn't worked for a decade. 

However, it's not the 3-4 vs. the 4-3, as Del Rio pointed out last week with Ian Rapoport, it's coverage on the back end that has me concerned and intrigued.

It's also communication or a lack thereof. That's been the No. 1 problem and Del Rio already knows it. 

“Okay, that’ll be one of the big challenges and areas that has to improve. All you have to do is watch the tape," Del Rio mentioned when asked about the communication issues, specifically in the secondary. 

"When you’re watching the tape, there are countless examples of right before the snap, where players are not in a good position – knees bent, focus on the offense. They’re kind of turned to each other, looking around like what are we doing or questioning. You can see them asking each other what’s going on. The communication, the urgency in getting to the line, the urgency in getting the calls and communicating to each other. There was an issue there. Now, where it came from, it doesn’t really matter. Like blaming who is it? You want to blame players, you want to blame coaches? That doesn’t matter to me."

The Redskins have rifled through defensive backs coaches the last few years in Ray Horton and Torrian Gray. Neither was able to fix the problem that seemingly wasn't as bad under Perry Fewell and especially Aubrey Pleasant, who left for the Rams, because the Redskins reportedly low-balled him before hiring Gray. 

Del Rio already has a plan of attack on how to fix it, but will it be successful? "For me, it’s about what we’re going to be. What we’re going to set our minds on being. How we’re going to approach it. For me, that’s first and foremost, we have to know what we’re doing. We have to get lined up with some urgency so we have a chance to communicate about what the offense is trying to do, not just what our assignment is but what the offense is trying to do to us based on their formation, their tendencies, the down and distance, the different factors that we have. They’re giving us clues and we don’t even have time to look for those clues if we don’t know what we’re doing to begin with." 

He's so, so correct. If you don't how to do your job, how can you be good at it or attack a weakness and play with confidence?

Del Rio kept banging the truth drum. "That urgency in that pre-snap portion of the game, I mean that’s huge to me. It’ll be very important. We will need to be able to do those things so that we can talk about how we’re being attacked not just how we’re going to line up and do our assignments. That’s just a function of playing good defense. We’ll work on that. Like I said, this is a good group, okay? I’m excited about the opportunity to teach and develop these guys. I think there’s some proud people in this building that want to get this thing going the right way, but we’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve got to roll up our sleeves and get to work." 

Del Rio, despite serving as a television and radio analyst last year, knows actions speak much louder than words. 

"I don’t really want to talk about a whole lot. I really want to be more about getting down to business and putting the work in.”

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

One Voice for the Redskins?

Only one voice is needed for the Redskins moving forward. It's Ron Rivera's. The question now is this -- does Rivera's philosophy turn into George Allen's vision or something better?

IvanLambert

by

IvanLambert

Former Redskins D.C. Staying with L.A.

Joe Barry, a good man and coach, is staying in Los Angeles. He was going to either way, but instead of heading to his alma mater - he's staying with the big boys.

Chris Russell

Former Redskins defensive coordinator & good man, Joe Barry, is staying with Sean McVay and the Rams after turning down his alma mater, USC. …

Chris Russell

Quinton Dunbar graded as the 2nd highest CB in the NFL this year per PFF. Just a hair behind Richard…

Chris Russell

When Washington Redskins history & the Washington Spirit collide. Cool story here! …

Chris Russell

PFF says the Redskins need "RUNNING MATES FOR TERRY MCLAURIN AND QUINTON DUNBAR." Secondary needs:…

Chris Russell

Joe Jacoby Denied AGAIN!

Redskins legend Joe Jacoby still can't catch a break. Once again, the doors to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio are closed.

Chris Russell

Snider: Turner Returns Home

Scott Turner is coming home to where he became a man and to an organization where we never thought a Turner would roam again.

RickSnider

I hate this for Kirk, but I must admit - I did kind of laugh! …

Chris Russell

by

Blitzwing-72

A Pigskin Podcast Party

In our never ending effort to bring you as much Redskins content as we can, we're starting a new feature - a round up of some cool Redskins related podcasts.

Chris Russell