RedskinsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

The Redskins are Dangerously Thin & the Giants Could Hurt Them!

Chris Russell

The Giants much like the Redskins have been awful and yet have shown some signs of promise. 

This week, they'll get starting rookie quarterback Daniel Jones back in the fold, after he missed the last two games with veteran and two-time Super Bowl Champion, Eli Manning filling in. 

The Giants didn't have Odell Beckham Jr. who destroys whatever team he's on, last year when they steam rolled into FedExField and blasted the Redskins in one of the ugliest and most inexcusable losses of the Bruce Allen era. 

Dave Gettleman very smartly traded Beckham to the Cleveland Browns, where he's continued to sabotage his team and that allowed the Giants to re-toll their receiver group. 

New York  has veteran Golden Tate (512 yards, 5 TD), rookie Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard. Tate did not play in the first meeting between the Redskins and Giants because h was suspended for the first four games of the season. 

They aren't great but all are capable of hurting the Redskins especially with Washington so thin at the cornerback position, as Bill Callahan told reporters including Redskins SI/Maven.

With Quinton Dunbar out again, Fabian Moreau likely out along with Jimmy Moreland on injured reserve, Simeon Thomas suspended and Josh Norman completely useless,  the Redskins will have to rely on a few combinations and a few players who just got here this week. 

"I think that it looks pretty good. Now there are a lot of different combinations [Defensive Backs] Coach [Ray] Horton has been working with," Callahan said Friday. "We’ve had even Maurice Smith, who we brought up to the 53, playing some corner. We’ve had [CB Coty] Sensabaugh out there at corner. We had [CB Aaron] Colvin inside and Danny Johnson has been inside and outside – I’m referring to the slot and corner spot. We’ve got a lot of different combinations we’ve been working with throughout the week.”

The Giants lost tight end Evan Engram (3 TD, 10.6 avg/catch) this week to injured reserve so neither team has a tight end that can hurt the other, but the Giants do have the great Saquon Barkley, who also missed the first meeting of the season between the two teams. 

Callahan knows a special back when he sees it. Barkley missed two other games besides the Redskins so his numbers a bit down but he has 323 receiving yards on 45 receptions with a score and 722 rushing yards with four touchdowns. 

The Redskins have been gashed on the ground much of the year, allowing 136.4 yards per game, almost 25 yards above the league per game average. 

Landon Collins is expected to play, clearly less than 100%, so that should help. Washington will also be missing Ryan Kerrigan and Deshazor Everett, who were put on injured reserve within the last two weeks. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Daniel Jones to Start for Giants

Chris Russell

The Redskins will be facing the man that the Giants feel is their future this Sunday at FedExField in their final home game.

Chris Russell

Daniel Jones officially starting for the Giants Sunday at FedExField

A Cool Promotion by the Redskins

Chris Russell

The Redskins final home game of the year is this Sunday against the equally awful New York Giants. However, if you can tailgate with the best of them - here's your chance to win some cool prizes! For a price.

Show me the "Way" to Orlando!

Chris Russell

The Redskins have a starter in the Pro Bowl in Orlando and while most NFL players look at the annual all star game as a chore, one guy for sure is not. Tress Way has more than earned his first selection.

Matt Rhule: "It would have to be next to perfect!"

Chris Russell

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, whose star is on the rise, appears to be set on staying in the state of Texas where he's rebuilt a once troubled program into a top-ten team. You should cross him immediately off your potential Redskins list.

Haskins Getting Ready to Build vs. Big Blue

Chris Russell

Dwayne Haskins, coming off his best game as an NFL quarterback will have an opportunity to put on a good show for the home finale on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Does Meyer Make Sense?

Chris Russell

The Urban Meyer rumors aren't going away until he either takes the Dallas Cowboys head coaching position OR he either is coach, general manager or president of the Redskins. That's how it seems a couple of days before Christmas. The question is - does it make sense for the Skins? Is this all just a publicity tour?

McShay Blasts Redskins: "I'd rather coach 31 other teams!"

Chris Russell

He's not the first one and he certainly won't be the last one, but ESPN analyst Todd McShay took a mini-machete to the Redskins coaching search and organization. It's the popular thing to do, yes, but it's justified in process, results and history.

Chris Russell

Marvin Lewis & Jim Harbaugh are among odds on favorites to be Redskins next head coach?

McLaurin is Making his Mark!

Chris Russell

Redskins rookie Terry McLaurin could get one thousand yards receiving in his rookie year with a couple of decent to good games to close out his rookie season. He's one of the most poised young players in the NFL, already.