The Redskins are Dangerously Thin & the Giants Could Hurt Them!

The Giants much like the Redskins have been awful and yet have shown some signs of promise.

This week, they'll get starting rookie quarterback Daniel Jones back in the fold, after he missed the last two games with veteran and two-time Super Bowl Champion, Eli Manning filling in.

The Giants didn't have Odell Beckham Jr. who destroys whatever team he's on, last year when they steam rolled into FedExField and blasted the Redskins in one of the ugliest and most inexcusable losses of the Bruce Allen era.

Dave Gettleman very smartly traded Beckham to the Cleveland Browns, where he's continued to sabotage his team and that allowed the Giants to re-toll their receiver group.

New York has veteran Golden Tate (512 yards, 5 TD), rookie Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard. Tate did not play in the first meeting between the Redskins and Giants because h was suspended for the first four games of the season.

They aren't great but all are capable of hurting the Redskins especially with Washington so thin at the cornerback position, as Bill Callahan told reporters including Redskins SI/Maven.

With Quinton Dunbar out again, Fabian Moreau likely out along with Jimmy Moreland on injured reserve, Simeon Thomas suspended and Josh Norman completely useless, the Redskins will have to rely on a few combinations and a few players who just got here this week.

"I think that it looks pretty good. Now there are a lot of different combinations [Defensive Backs] Coach [Ray] Horton has been working with," Callahan said Friday. "We’ve had even Maurice Smith, who we brought up to the 53, playing some corner. We’ve had [CB Coty] Sensabaugh out there at corner. We had [CB Aaron] Colvin inside and Danny Johnson has been inside and outside – I’m referring to the slot and corner spot. We’ve got a lot of different combinations we’ve been working with throughout the week.”

The Giants lost tight end Evan Engram (3 TD, 10.6 avg/catch) this week to injured reserve so neither team has a tight end that can hurt the other, but the Giants do have the great Saquon Barkley, who also missed the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Callahan knows a special back when he sees it. Barkley missed two other games besides the Redskins so his numbers a bit down but he has 323 receiving yards on 45 receptions with a score and 722 rushing yards with four touchdowns.

The Redskins have been gashed on the ground much of the year, allowing 136.4 yards per game, almost 25 yards above the league per game average.

Landon Collins is expected to play, clearly less than 100%, so that should help. Washington will also be missing Ryan Kerrigan and Deshazor Everett, who were put on injured reserve within the last two weeks.

