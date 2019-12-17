The Redskins on First Down are Finally Showing a Pulse!

The Redskins were last in the NFL in points per game, yards per game, passing yards per game and third-down offense entering Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

They have been dreadful for much of the year and lead the league in one strange category. Scoring garbage-time touchdowns that mean absolutely nothing. They have at least six this year and depending on your view, it could be seven.

After Dwayne Haskins had started his first NFL game in Buffalo and had played six consecutive quarters leading into the bye, I pulled the numbers on how the Redskins were doing in certain key areas.

On first down passing attempts, they were (52-85), 61.2% for 479 yards, a 5.6 yards-per-attempt average with no touchdowns, three interceptions and seven sacks.

That was after nine games with three quarterbacks, two head coaches and two different play-callers.

Fast forward to after Sunday's loss and five more starts and games for Haskins and the Redskins and the numbers are much better after losses to the Eagles, Packers and Jets along with wins against the Lions and Panthers.

The Redskins are now (81-135) 60%, 909 yards, 6.7 yards-per-attempt with two touchdowns and four interceptions, per ProFootballReference.com (PFR). They've been sacked ten times. The team passer rating is 72.7.

They are averaging 4.1 yards per rush on first down with four touchdowns (191-785).

On first down combined, the Redskins are averaging 5.5 yards per play.

So their accuracy in terms of completion percentage has gone down but their yards per attempt has gone up by 1.1 yards per attempt.

Clearly some of that boost is Terry McLaurin's 75-yard touchdown catch-and-run on Sunday on the first play of the drive. If you take that one entire play away, the Redskins would be at 6.22 yards-per-attempt on first down.

For his part, per PFR, Dwayne Haskins is (37-62), 59.7% with two scores, three interceptions, five sacks and a whopping 8.5 yards per attempt.

Again, if you take away that 75-yard play Sunday, it's much lower but still 7.36 YPA.

On Sunday, it was Haskins' accuracy that jumped out. Overall and on first down. He was (9-10) when throwing on first down, which is way higher that his normal 59.7%. The worst play the Redskins had on first down was final play of the game.

It wasn't play-calling and some magical discovery like many claim it was. NO. Instead it was the quarterback actually being really good in these situations that allowed for success.

He hasn't been up until yesterday and that was why the Redskins were so run heavy. With Sunday's performance, I guarantee he'll get more opportunities.

A player or team has to be successful in a situation to keep getting their number called. That's how the sport and the world works.

Why would anybody expect it to be any different?

Video courtesy of Rick Snider at FedExField for Redskins Maven.

