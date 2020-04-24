Washington Redskins - 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog/Open Discussion - 2nd/3rd Rounds

Here we go!!! It should be a very interesting Friday night.

Who will the Redskins pick at No. 66 if that's all they get? Jamual Forrest has his top-five.

What if they trade Trent Williams tonight and get extra choices?

If you missed anything at all from Thursday night and round one, we have you covered.

Speaking of which - we had you covered from A to Z on Chase Young's arrival.

1. He's here. (Column/Video).

2. Rick Snider Column/Video on the Redskins offering no drama.

3. Bryan Manning on what the experts are saying.

4. Looking back on previous Redskins No. 2 overall picks from Ivan Lambert.

We'll be updating this thread and post throughout Friday night and into Saturday morning.

You can listen to Pete Medhurst and myself live on 106.7 The FAN and the Radio.com app starting from 6:30 PM ET until the end.

