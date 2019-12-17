10 Days of Bruce-Mas! - No 1. - 100 LOSSES!!!

Today (Tuesday December 17th) is the ten-year anniversary of the hiring of Bruce Allen. He's made it this far, despite embarrassing moments at every turn and a constant humiliating dumpster fire of bad decisions, turmoil and chaos.

Here's our countdown of the top-ten moments of absurd management under Allen over the last ten years.

No. 10: The $36 million dollar salary cap penalty in 2012 and 2013.

No. 9: McNabb-Mania was running wild! Until it wasn't!

No. 8: The Shanahan Era - Firing multiple successful head coaches on same day!

No. 7: The RG III Experience - Trading for & completely empowering Robert Griffin III.

No. 6: A KURT-Alert! - Completely mis-managing the best quarterback the Redskins have had.

No. 5: Toying with Trent: The Trent Williams debacle that has no end in sight.

No. 4: Hiring/Firing of Scot McCloughan & stabbing him in the back.

No. 3: Winning off the Field!

No. 2: The Culture is Actually Damn Good!

We start with this proud tweet by the Washington Redskins and a quote from Daniel Snyder ten years ago today.

"Bruce Allen is the personification of an NFL winner!" Ten years ago, there was a renewed sense of hope. Nobody could be as bad as Vinny Ceratto right?

Well.....ten years later and 100 losses since - do we have the answer to this question yet?

Allen took over with three games left in the 2009 season and while it might be unfair to charge him with those three losses, he was the man in charge. It's also unfair that we have been subjected to ten years of Allen's lack of leadership, but nobody feels bad for us.

Allen's roll-call looks like this in terms of losses: 2009 - 3, 2010 - 10, 2011 - 11, 2012 - 6, 2013 - 13, 2014 - 12, 2015 - 7, 2016 - 7, 2017 - 9, 2018 - 9, 2019 - 11 and counting. Add in a sprinkle (not Jeremy) of two playoff losses and you have......

BOOM! 100 losses in ten years and ten seasons of woe.

Congratulations, Bruce!

Now we can't all be negative right? This is a celebration of Bruce's greatest hits, so surely there are some good things, correct?

Here's the list:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Quite the lengthy list of accomplishments right?

Oh we forgot about all the playoff wins, the six wins on average in every regular season, the coup to overthrow Brian Lafemina, the ripping out of over 15,000 seats at FedExField, the massive drop in attendance over the last ten years, the new stadium deal that is in place to keep up with the rest of the NFL, the massive manipulation of the Commonwealth of Virginia to build a training camp facility, a practice bubble & huge renovations at Redskins Park, mostly on the Commonwealth's dime, which of course led to some bad political feelings and losing the desired destination for their future home.

How about now? Anything else? Ahh I forgot one:

Allen was asked if he believed that his team was close? "

"Well, yeah. We were two games out of a playoff. No matter how you want to look at the season, we were two games out of it. And the year before, we were one game out of it. And the year before, we were one game out of it. So we have to find the right ingredients to get over that hump."

That quote came in this press conference at the Senior Bowl last January.

So did this one: Allen was also asked why he's the right leader for the Redskins with fans being so frustrated.

"Why am I the right person? I share their passion for this franchise. I share the passion for the things that we can accomplish and we're going to get this whole organization believing in it."

So before we hit the road for the 11th year of Allen's remarkable streak - Bruce, if you "share their passion for the franchise" - you know what to do!

#RetireBruceAllen

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.