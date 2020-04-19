A.J. Terrell - Cornerback  - Clemson - No. 37 SI Big Board

A.J. Terrell could be considered a top-five cornerback in the NFL Draft or around the 15th best, depending on who you ask.

Per NFL.com - Terrell is graded a 6.36 which translates to "will be starter within first two seasons."

Terrell graded a 76.9 overall in 2019, and 80.2 in 2018 and 78.8 in 2017 per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) 2020 NFL Draft Guide.

Allowed five catches for 143 yards and two scores in the national championship game per PFF.

Terrell has the length and size to fit in the NFL and can certainly use that frame and speed to play press coverage. The question seems to be can he come up with the ball on contested routes and in coverage?

From Lance Zierlein of NFL.com: "The size and ability to hound 50/50 balls deserve recognition, but he lacks ballhawking traits."

The Redskins certainly still need a corner after trading Quinton Dunbar and cutting Josh Norman. They may have replaced those two players with Kendall Fuller and Ronald Darby but it's still not enough.

On the very first clip in the video below - you can see Terrell in coverage reading the eyes of Tua Tagovailoa and then peeling off of his coverage to jump the throw for a pick-six.

SI.com/EDS Football's Kevin Hanson's spin:

"While Terrell may not have fared well in his collegiate finale against Ja’Marr Chase and LSU, the junior cornerback has the length, fluidity and speed that teams covet."

