A-P a 'Surprise' Cut?

Chris Russell

There's been some buzz about this and I think it's a ridiculous notion, but what do I know? 

Adrian Peterson could be gone. That's the analysis of Gregg Rosenthal from NFL.com in his 'potential surprise' cut sub-heading.  

Of course it would be a terrible mistake for many reasons that we have outlined in this space before. 

Nobody cares about what I think is ridiculous. The NFL, for the most part, wants younger, faster and cheaper. 

Peterson isn't getting younger and faster, but he's still quick enough and it's hard to find cheaper from a future Hall of Famer. 

Quite simply - the Redskins would be silly to let him go unless they are planning on bringing in Derrick Henry of the Titans and they're not.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

