A Potential Solution for Trent?

The Colts are out. It looks like the Jets are out. A team that honestly I did not think of - could be in need and in. On Trent Williams.

Especially since they secured the greatest quarterback of all-time on Tuesday.

The Bucs offensive line is okay. It's above average at best when I've seen it.

The reason I didn't think of a potential Williams fit in Tampa is because of Donovan Smith on the left side, but he could be moved to the right side. He's played both. The Bucs current right tackle Demar Dotson is a free agent.

Moving further into the discussion, with the Redskins reportedly not budging on a second-round pick in talks for Williams, which is correct, it was suggested by Mark Bullock of the Athletic that the Redskins and Bucs might be able to get a different deal done.

Perhaps tight end O.J. Howard and a third-round pick for Trent Williams?

The Redskins desperately need a young veteran at the position and Howard is an Alabama product, which always is appealing to the Redskins.

He's never had more than 565 yards receiving in any of his three years or 34 catches, which he's had in each of the last two years.

In his first two seasons, Howard had a combined 11 touchdowns but only had one last year in 14 games.

Bruce Arians is not known as a head coach that heavily uses the tight end but that might be changing with Brady in the fold.

The Bucs also have Cameron Brate in the fold. Brate's yardage has slipped off over the last two years in Tampa but he has ten combined touchdowns.

Tampa has about $60 million in cap space before their deal with Brady eats away at a good chunk of that but perhaps they could swing a shorter multi-year contract with Williams lowering his cap figure in 2020 and allowing them solidify their offensive line for Brady?

They currently hold the 14th overall pick and have seven picks overall including No.76 in the third round.

Just a thought to consider that I found interesting.

