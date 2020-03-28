All 32 Team Needs and Draft Targets - Redskins In Focus

You may have missed this in your self-quarantined prison, so if you did, SI.com put this together and we'll spice it up a bit on the Redskins side.

Andy Benoit is a very smart analyst so let's try and balance what he wrote with my spin about the Redskins offseason so far.

NFC East:

Andy Benoit: "This defense is not riddled with the glaring needs that people might think. The secondary was enhanced by the signing of Kendall Fuller, who has experience at all three major DB positions: outside corner, slot and safety. Ex-Steeler Sean Davis injects additional athleticism at the free safety spot."

My spin: The question now is weather or not the Redskins should trust that Davis is going to be fully healthy after missing almost all of last season. There's been plenty of speculation about adding Damarious Randall, a free agent free safety from the Cleveland Browns.

Andy Benoit: "Last year’s big free agent pickup Landon Collins might be expensive, but he’s an upper-echelon strong safety. The only concern is that incumbent starting right corner Quinton Dunbar wanted out, and was traded to the Seahawks on Monday. That's a deceptively big loss. Dunbar, with his keen route recognition, is perhaps the NFL’s most underrated corner. Even if Washington hadn't traded Dunbar, they could still have used one more corner to challenge Fabian Moreau for the No. 3 job."

My spin: The Redskins needed two starting corners in my opinion before free agency. They have one and arguably they still could use two, but certainly one more.

Andy Benoit: Defensive line is Washington’s least needed area defensively, though that should not preclude them from drafting a possible generational talent in Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. That would give them a potentially dominant front four, with Jonathan Allen, Da’Ron Payne and Matt Ioannidis (arguably Washington’s most effective D-lineman in 2019) rotating inside and Ryan Kerrigan, Montez Sweat and Young rotating on the edges. In fact, it’s a potentially good enough front and decent enough secondary that one could even see Washington waiting until the middle rounds to address the resoundingly average linebacking unit that sits between them.

My spin: I agree with all of this. There's not much more I can add.

Andy Benoit: "That would allow Washington to find pass-catchers in the early rounds. They desperately need one at tight end. In fact, with the oft-concussed Jordan Reed gone and Vernon Davis retired, they need two. Same goes for wide receiver. Fine-tuned route runner Terry McLaurin is a star in the marking, and the 6' 2", 215-pound Kelvin Harmon shows potential as an X-receiver. But from there it drops off.

My spin: The Redskins signed two tight ends in free agency but neither is considered a definitive starter. They gave Logan Thomas more money than I thought they would, but struck out on Austin Hooper.

This is all assuming, of course, that Trent Williams returns. If the 31-year-old left tackle still refuses to play for Washington even after this offseason front office and coaching staff changes, his position becomes a major priority. Because though Washington is (wisely) letting the world think the team might draft a QB at No. 2, it’s very unlikely that Dwayne Haskins won’t be the starter come Opening Day. Haskins right now—and maybe forever—is the type of classic pocket-passing QB who requires sound pass protection.

My spin: I wouldn't discount Kyle Allen so fast. He knows the system. He knows the terminology and the coaches know him. Period.

"Top-100 Targets (Washington owns picks 2 and 66): Ohio State’s Chase Young will almost surely be the pick here, unless Washington can trade out. If they don’t trade out, they’ll wait 64 picks to select again (and 44 picks after that). With that 66th selection, Washington’s Hunter Bryant has a lot of similarities to Jordan Reed, which, unfortunately, includes a lengthy injury history. Florida Atlantic’s Harrison Bryant is another dynamic receiving threat. If they’re willing to be patient, Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool or Liberty’s Antonio Gandy-Golden could become perfect complements to McLaurin. At corner, Ohio State’s Damon Arnette would give them another flexible piece on the back end, or Louisiana Tech’s Amik Robertson would provide a pure slot guy."

My spin: The Redskins almost have to target tight end in the third round unless they don't do anything to fix their left tackle spot, which is a huge need too. I don't know if they need a slot corner (Kendall Fuller, Jimmy Moreland (backup) as much they need an outside corner, where right now, Moreland and Moreau are the starters. Could Simeon Thomas be potentially a surprise?

