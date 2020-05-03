The Redskins are loaded at running back for a good competition in August.

That's exactly what Ron Rivera and Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner want.

Yet someone is going to have to go and maybe two depending on the numbers game.

Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice, Bryce Love, J.D. McKissic, Peyton Barber, Antonio Gibson and Josh Ferguson.

That's the group right now. Not bad at all.

The problem is that most teams take four and some only activate three on game day, better known as a Jay Gruden special.

Some teams take five. It just kind of depends on health and the style you want to play.

I think the Redskins will take at least four and maybe five.

So who is out?

ESPN.com's Bill Barnwell says it's Adrian Peterson.

Now - we should keep in mind that Barnwell is writing the player is the 'most likely' to be cut or traded.

Obviously it's an opinion piece and at 35 - it has some merit.

Peterson would be somewhat easy to cut because of the lack of dead money and his age in a young man's league and position.

However....

With Derrius Guice hurt for almost his entire first two years and Bryce Love still a huge question mark to even be able to practice at the start of training camp, the situation might sort itself out.

If by chance that all seven backs are healthy at the time of the cutdown, well then we have a problem to deal with.

The early guess is Barber and Ferguson might be two on the outside looking in and then possibly one more cut, if the Redskins only want to go with four backs on the initial 53.

If the Redskins take five and everyone's healthy - my guess is Peterson, Guice, Love, McKissic and Gibson.

If it's four and the younger guys have proven to be healthy, I could still see the Redskins taking a risk and cutting Peterson, but that would be a shame.

It would also probably backfire quickly just based on the history at that position and those players they would be completely counting on.

As you can tell - I am extremely hesitant to let go of Peterson on a cheap deal with as healthy as he's been compared to everyone else that walks through the door at Redskins Park and turns into a puddle of injury goo.

If the Redskins went with Guice, McKissic, Gibson and Love - I would understand it but I would really be nervous.

If it's a fifth running back over a sixth pure receiver (Gibson could count as both), I would take the running back. Same for safety. Or linebacker.

I don't want to short-change my roster initially anywhere but the football gods tell us that it's more than likely someone in the running back room will get hurt and probably quickly.

If you cut Peterson for roster shenanigans, I strongly believe you will get burned and quickly.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.