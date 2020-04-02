Ashtyn Davis is an intriguing prospect for a defense that still lacks some top end speed and more importantly the combination of high end skill and speed.

Peter King wrote about Davis in "Football Morning in America" this week, calling him the "Draft Mystery Man." He's bouncing back from abductor/groin surgery and that could lower his draft status along with still needing some positional development.

Facts and Stats:

1. Davis started 33-of-48 games he played at Cal.

2. At 195 pounds and 6'1 - he has the height you would ideally like but not the bulk.

3. Davis walked on to the Cal football team as an All-American track star.

4. He can return kicks and contribute as a gunner on special teams.

5. Per the SIS Football Rookie Handbook, he allowed 34 completions on 65 targets in his coverage at Cal during his career for 477 yards, 7.3 yards per target, had seven interceptions and allowed six touchdowns. He had 168 tackles, 2 TFL's and 15 broken tackles with eight coming in 2019.

6. He was graded much better in coverage per the same publication in 2018 when he had ten pass breakups and four picks.

7. Davis was graded the same in man and zone coverage and was recognized for his ability to close and play sideline to sideline.

How does he fit the Redskins? (Scheme, Position need)

Everyone can use more speed and Davis has it. With Sean Davis scheduled to start at free safety, the Redskins could look at Davis as being a better developmental free than Troy Apke, while using Davis on special teams to be one of the key cogs there.

Video Analysis:

As you'll see in the video package below, Davis' interception (1:21 mark) of Justin Herbert, one of the top quarterbacks in the draft was an example of being lined up in a split safety look and then he uses recognition and his speed to undercut the route for a pick.

Ashtyn Davis 2019 Cal Bears Highlights Ashtyn Davis went from walk-on to NFL draft early-round hopeful after a stellar career at Cal.

SI.com/EDS Football's Kevin Hanson's spin: A Pac-12 champion in the 110-meter hurdles, the former track star walked on to the football team to start the past two seasons. Davis has six interceptions in his two seasons as a starter.

