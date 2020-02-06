RedskinsReport
Behind the Scenes with Ron Rivera at Super Bowl

Chris Russell

Last week, when new Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera made the media rounds, you got more of a sense of what he's about and where the Redskins are headed. 

When on camera and being interviewed, Rivera is always going to play it straight but in a nice, respectful manner. 

Behind the scenes and to people he knows, you might get a slightly more candid Rivera, as you are able to see in this Redskins produced video from last week at the Super Bowl, opens up a bit more. 

The highlights for me were: 

1. What he said to Boomer Esiason about Kyle Smith and the Redskins draft classes over the last three years. (2:45/9:28)

He starts with "it's a good young group of guys" and as Esiason comments about the Redskins drafting well, Rivera says "they have. They've done a nice job. Kyle Smith and his crew of college scouts have done a good job."

2. When talking to Phil Simms at about (3:46/9:28) in - Simms comments to Rivera that his son, Chris, a commentator for NBC Sports and PFT, says "my son is just - man that Washington job - that's the job!" 

Other nuggets from Rivera include his selection of Christian McCaffrey as the best all-around running back in the NFL but also mentions what the Redskins face in Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley, twice per year. 

Here's the bottom-line: Everyone of the clips and analysts is right and says what I've been saying for a while. 

The Redskins do have talent. Much better talent than a three win team normally has. 

They miserably underachieved last year because of horrible leadership and chaos at the very top. 

That wound might not be completely closed but it's not gushing blood anymore.

This is a much better team than many pundits and even probably you think it is.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

