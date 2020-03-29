Best & Worst  Decisions for Redskins per PFF

Free agency in the NFL is now two weeks old. The Redskins have made more than a dozen acquisitions plus retained a couple of their own.

In case you haven't been paying attention, because of the coronavirus pandemic - we have you covered and we'll be here for you.

Sean Davis - FS

Thomas Davis- LB

Kevin Pierre Louis - LB

Wes Schweitzer - G/C

Kendall Fuller - CB

Ronald Darby - CB

Cornelius Lucas - OT

Jeremy Vujnovic - G

Cody Latimer - WR/KR

Kyle Allen - QB

Peyton Barber - RB

J.D. McKissic - RB

Richard Rodgers - TE

Logan Thomas - TE

The Redskins also brought back Jon Bostic, Caleb Brantley and tendered a franchise tag to Brandon Scherff.

They also cut (thankfully) Montae Nicholson and four other defensive backs.

They also traded away their best cornerback Quinton Dunbar for a measly fifth-round pick, because he just wouldn't shut up and act like a mature professional.

With that - ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) put out their series of best and worst moves for all 32 teams this offseason and shockingly (I'm joking) the trade of Dunbar was viewed as the worst move for the Redskins.

2020 NFL Free Agency: Best and worst move made by all 32 teams | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF Chaos. This past week was absolute chaos. We saw numerous stars flip teams via trades and through free agency and it added up to be one of the most active and memorable opening weeks in quite a while. Nearly every NFL team made some type of notable transaction - some made several great ones and others made a few risky ones.

Before the Ronald Darby agreement Sunday - here's what PFF writer/analyst Anthony Treash wrote:

"Washington had a near-flawless free agency, then they traded away Quinton Dunbar for a Day 3 pick. Dunbar has been among the NFL’s 10 best cornerbacks over the last three years. They now only have Kendall Fuller, Jimmy Moreland and Fabian Moreau left to man the outside corner position, but all have historically struggled to perform on the outside. Out of the three, Moreau has the most experience lining up out wide, but he has posted a career coverage grade at the alignment that ranks 100th among 110 qualifying outside cornerbacks. Washington now has a huge need at outside corner, and we all know it isn’t being addressed with the second overall pick. "

As for the Redskins best move, per Treash via PFF:

"Washington bringing back Kendall Fuller after trading him a couple of seasons ago is among the most underrated moves made this last week. Back in 2017, Fuller had a breakout season with Washington at the slot cornerback position, producing a slot coverage grade that was the best among players at the position; he also allowed a league-low passer rating in the slot (55.0) and allowed the second-lowest catch rate (55.6%) on his targets in slot coverage.

"In the move to Kansas City in 2018, Fuller’s slot performance dipped some, but he rebounded in 2019 in a new type of role. Fuller moved to a hybrid safety role in the latter half of 2019 with the Chiefs and really impressed when playing deep safety, recording the third-highest grade at that position from Week 13 (when his role changed) on. He has proved to be a versatile player and is capable of playing slot corner — one of the most valuable positions on the defensive side of the ball — at an elite level. "

Here's my spin:

The Redskins best move in my eyes, the more I think about it, is J.D. McKissic. I'm going to have a write up on him shortly. Redskins fans are going to be pleased.

Honorable Mention: Kyle Allen, Sean Davis.

Bonus: Not signing Amari Cooper.

The Redskins "worst" move in terms of exchange value is obviously the Dunbar trade but not landing a dependable, proven No. 1 tight end at a huge need position is a major issue.

Richard Rodgers and Logan Thomas will likely be the No. 2 and No. 3 tight ends in week one, if both can stay healthy but they are NOT pass catching starter quality. Rodgers offers that skill-set to e above-average in that area, but has not been able to stay on the field.

