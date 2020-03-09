RedskinsReport
Breer: "Amari Cooper is one player to watch"

Chris Russell

From Albert Breer and TheMMQB.com  - the Redskins are not only looking for a veteran receiver but they could be looking to hit a home run.

In Breer's "The All-32" - this is what he penned about the Redskins:


"Whoever the quarterback is, I’d expect the Redskins to look hard at the receiver market. Amari Cooper is one player to watch. DC area native Stefon Diggs could be another, if the Vikings ever show a desire to deal him (they really haven’t to this point)."

John Keim of ESPN mentioned last week that Redskins players from Alabama are putting the push on the former Crimson Tide receiver to join them in Washington. 

So perhaps this is where the smoke is coming from, but while I didn't see the Redskins going top shelf style with Cooper originally, it does certainly make some sense. 

He'll be expensive.

As Breer further wrote: "The Cowboys’ negotiation with Amari Cooper won’t be easy. Cooper, not the team, was the one who wanted to wait on an extension when the subject was broached last summer, and the idea was simple: He felt like he could capitalize on the market changing before he hit free agency. The result? It has. Both Michael Thomas and Julio Jones have set new financial benchmarks since. And Cooper didn’t wait this long just to take a discount."

So there you have it. If the Redskins or anyone signs Cooper, it will be an absurdly expensive price tag. 

Will the Redskins go there? 

I wouldn't but they probably would. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

