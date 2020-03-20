RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Breer on Cam: "If the starter winds up faltering, then he can step in."

Chris Russell

Cam Newton has one year left on his deal and he'll almost surely be looking for more security than that if he's traded or if/when he's released. 

Whether he gets it or not is another question. 

It's almost impossible to think that he's going to be traded based on the remaining one year of contract at $19 million and coming off a major foot injury and a shoulder injury before that. 

Albert Breer of The MMQB weighs in on Cam's short-term future and the somewhat bleak outlook. 

His market is almost surely going to be better once he's a free agent and that's where the Redskins could be tempted. 

We'll have more on that in another post but what stood out to me about the above video piece is Breer saying that Newton might have to be a backup. 

That's interesting. I didn't think we'd be at that possibility so soon, but maybe we are?

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free and register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jameis to the Redskins?

The Redskins are in need of a veteran quarterback that can start and actually play. Cam Newton? Probably not. Colt McCoy? No. Matt Moore? Ehh. Jameis Winston? Possibly.

Chris Russell

by

Robert64

Never really seemed like the Redskins were all that interested. This is not that much $$

Chris Russell

Another Logan Thomas flash block in the game the Lions played at FedExField.

Chris Russell

The Redskins could use some of this nasty blocking/attitude. Everywhere.

Chris Russell

Former Redskins S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix joins the Cowboys after a year in Chicago.

Chris Russell

Redskins Free Agency Execution Puts Significant Pressure on Draft Class

Day 4 of free agency is here. Plenty of depth has been added but many questions remain for the rest and the draft.

RickSnider

by

Big antdogg

Hard seeing this. Good dude. Respected by all.

Chris Russell

Jay Gruden loved Colt McCoy. McCoy would often bristle at his situation here in Washington. Not sure what Colt thought of Jay.

Chris Russell

Redskins Continue to Stash Depth

The Redskins have signed plenty of players in the first few days of free agency. The problem for many is that outside of Kendall Fuller, there aren't any big names. Another example of this on Thursday afternoon.

Chris Russell

Another low-key signing for the Redskins:

Chris Russell