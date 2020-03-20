Breer on Cam: "If the starter winds up faltering, then he can step in."

Cam Newton has one year left on his deal and he'll almost surely be looking for more security than that if he's traded or if/when he's released.

Whether he gets it or not is another question.

It's almost impossible to think that he's going to be traded based on the remaining one year of contract at $19 million and coming off a major foot injury and a shoulder injury before that.

Albert Breer of The MMQB weighs in on Cam's short-term future and the somewhat bleak outlook.

His market is almost surely going to be better once he's a free agent and that's where the Redskins could be tempted.

We'll have more on that in another post but what stood out to me about the above video piece is Breer saying that Newton might have to be a backup.

That's interesting. I didn't think we'd be at that possibility so soon, but maybe we are?

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.