Capanomics for Redskins

The Redskins have more money - about double - than they usually have to spend in free agency and this offseason.

As my guy Earl Forcey notes: Washington has the 10th most in the NFL at around $61 million.

OvertheCap.com also lists the Redskins at 10th in the NFL in cap space based on a projected $200 million cap.

That can change because the official cap has not been set and won't be for a little while especially with the NFL & NFL Players Association on the verge of a CBA extension.

Regardless of where the Redskins land and how much money they ultimately have to spend, this is the most important thing:

They MUST hit on these free agents on multi-year deals.

They cannot afford any more big swings-and-misses like Josh Norman.

Or any medium sized whiffs like Paul Richardson.

Don't forget about all of the smaller sized mistakes that Bruce Allen and company made in free agency, like Stephen Paea & Shawn Lauvao, just to name a few.

No matter who they target: James Bradberry? Emmanuel Sanders? Marcus Mariota? Tre Boston?

We can list 20 more names and just be scratching the surface.

The Redskins are second among those ten teams in terms of dead cap money charges because of the Richardson, Norman and Jordan Reed contract situations.

They are third overall, at $11.073 million, per OverTheCap.com, as of right now in dead cap space among 32 NFL teams.

If you're not aware, dead cap money has to be factored into your adjusted cap space, so if the salary cap ultimately is $200 million, it's really $189 million for Washington as they clean up the mistakes of the previous regime.

