Casserly says Haskins "clearly better" than Kyle Allen

Charley Casserly hopped on the "Sports Junkies" this week on 106.7 The FAN and was of course asked about the Redskins quarterback room and situation.

Nobody is bringing up Alex Smith, as expected. It's Kyle Allen vs. Dwayne Haskins.

Casserly: Haskins 'clearly better' than Allen While Kyle Allen was a good pickup for the Redskins, Dwayne Haskins is still clearly the better player, Charley Casserly says. Still, the former NFL GM told The Sports Junkies Thursday that trading for Allen was a "good move." "You need a backup quarterback," Casserly said.

Casserly pointed out a few positives about Allen, as transcribed by Chris Lingebach of TheFANDC.com. "Getting Kyle Allen, the guy's got some experience – started most of last year," he said. "The guy's got talent – he's got throwing ability, he's got movement, seems to be a smart guy. Turnovers were a big problem last year. Now sometimes that's just experience, growing out of it. We'll see about that. He'll know the system, so that's a positive."

He also got sacked 46 times last year in 12 games and on 535 drop backs or once every 11.6 pass drops (not attempts).

Allen had an average of 2.71 seconds to throw every pass attempt he made (does not include sacks). That was tied for 10th least on average per NextGenStats.

Casserly admitted that the trade for Allen was a good trade for the Redskins, but clearly viewed it as less of a 50/50 flip of the coin than others (DeAngelo Hall & NFL Network analysts) have in the last week, including yours truly.

Oh don't forget about Bucky Brooks as well.

Casserly finished strong by saying "I mean Dwayne is clearly the better player," but here's my question.

How many times have we seen the more talented player fail or be bypassed? It happens plenty in the NFL.

Unless Casserly was saying "clearly the better player" as in right now? I'm not sure how anyone can know that at this point?

Based on a good 1.5 games for Haskins and how Allen struggled down the stretch?

Some Redskins fans are already making this black vs. white, which is utterly absurd.

It has nothing to do with that in any way. This is comfort and knowledge of one player vs. the unknown of the more tantalizing prospect. Period.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.