RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Cesar Ruiz - Michigan OL/C - SI Big Board No. 47

Chris Russell

We continue along on the offensive side of the ball in our NFL Draft SI Big Board countdown. 

No. 50: Antoine Winfield Jr.

No. 49: Ashtyn Davis

No. 48: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

No. 47 is an interior offensive lineman from Meeeee-chigan, Cesar Ruiz. 

Facts and Stats: 

1. The top rated center by The SIS Football Rookie Handbook in the draft class. He played in 36 games and made 31 starts at Michigan. 

2. Ruiz had NO holding penalties and three false starts in his career. 

3. The former Wolverine had a 1.6% "blown block %" in the pass game at Michigan over the last two years, which is defined as 'the percentage of blocking snaps that the player had a blown block.' It was 0.9% in the run game. 

4. Michigan  ran a zone blocking scheme 60% of their runs in 2019 and they averaged 4.5 yards-per-attempt. In gap-run blocking, they were at 29% and averaged 5.1 yards-per-attempt. 

5. Per SIS's grading system, Ruiz  scored a '7' in pass blocking, awareness, 2nd level play and range. His footwork and toughness only got a '5'.

How does he fit the Redskins? (Scheme, Position need) :

The Redskins current center Chase Roullier is entering the final year of his rookie deal. After playing 100% of the offensive snaps in 2018, Roullier missed a bit of time in 2019 but still checked in at 88.6%. His OvertheCap.com player value was almost $3.4 million last year. 

Roullier is going to want a significant bump on a contract extension or will receive a good one in free agency if he gets to that. Washington signed Wes Schweitzer, who is a guard first and a spot center. In other words, they don't have a natural plan in place at this point if they want to move on from Roullier. 

Video Analysis/Highlights:

The actual film work in this package starts about 1.55 in. 

Cesar Ruiz (Center) - NFL Draft - inital impressions - first round pick for The Ravens?

An introductory look at Michigan center, Cesar Ruiz; a top interior line prospect in the 2020 NFL draft. audio: "Jesus you made some beautiful people" to dow...

SI.com/EDS Football's Kevin Hanson's spin: 

"With the versatility to start anywhere along the interior offensive line, Ruiz started the past two seasons at center with five starts at right guard as a true freshman in 2017. Technically sound with active hands and quick feet, Ruiz is my top-ranked interior offensive lineman."

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clyde Edwards-Helaire -LSU RB - SI Big Board No. 48

In our Top-50 series, No. 48 is a running back from LSU (sound familiar) who could be joining another in the Redskins backfield.

Chris Russell

Report: Redskins "won't consider (taking) a quarterback"

We've known for weeks, if not months, the Redskins wouldn't and shouldn't take a quarterback at No. 2. They tried to sell it but apparently the jig is up.

Chris Russell

Rex Ryan on ESPN calls Amari Cooper "a turd."

Everyone has an opinion. Some of them are good. Some of them stink like well you know. I'll let you guys decide. Here's one on the guy the Redskins went hard after.

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

Darby Back in D.C.

Ronald Darby has officially returned home to play for the team that he grew up loving.

Chris Russell

Casserly says Haskins "clearly better" than Kyle Allen

The discussion has already begun full throttle. Everyone is weighing in on what the acquisition of Kyle Allen really means. Here's another.

Chris Russell

Snider on Snyder: "Redskins can no longer treat season ticket holders like ATM's."

It should be all on the table for the Redskins and other NFL teams whenever we return to normal. Especially for Dan Snyder and FedExField, a ghost town when society was normal

RickSnider

Redskins Free Agency/Draft Checklist

Free agency is starting to simmer down. The most unusual draft process is heating up. How are the Redskins looking in between both?

Jamual Forrest

by

Beer is Food

D-Hall Doesn't Know how Haskins Wins QB Job

Another prominent analyst is weighing in on what we've been talking about and covering for you. Only this one has significant Redskins ties.

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food

Stephen A. Smith: Redskins are "not going to touch Tua"

A lot of bold proclamations are made at this time of the year. Some are true. Many are not. I have no idea if this new one is but it sure does make sense to me. You?

Chris Russell

Tua's Healthy - There's Still No Need!

Tua Tagovailoa is healthy. Something that has not been the case. Even if he's truly 100% or 150% - the Redskins should not be tempted in any way.

Chris Russell