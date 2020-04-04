Cesar Ruiz - Michigan OL/C - SI Big Board No. 47

We continue along on the offensive side of the ball in our NFL Draft SI Big Board countdown.

No. 47 is an interior offensive lineman from Meeeee-chigan, Cesar Ruiz.

Facts and Stats:

1. The top rated center by The SIS Football Rookie Handbook in the draft class. He played in 36 games and made 31 starts at Michigan.

2. Ruiz had NO holding penalties and three false starts in his career.

3. The former Wolverine had a 1.6% "blown block %" in the pass game at Michigan over the last two years, which is defined as 'the percentage of blocking snaps that the player had a blown block.' It was 0.9% in the run game.

4. Michigan ran a zone blocking scheme 60% of their runs in 2019 and they averaged 4.5 yards-per-attempt. In gap-run blocking, they were at 29% and averaged 5.1 yards-per-attempt.

5. Per SIS's grading system, Ruiz scored a '7' in pass blocking, awareness, 2nd level play and range. His footwork and toughness only got a '5'.

How does he fit the Redskins? (Scheme, Position need) :

The Redskins current center Chase Roullier is entering the final year of his rookie deal. After playing 100% of the offensive snaps in 2018, Roullier missed a bit of time in 2019 but still checked in at 88.6%. His OvertheCap.com player value was almost $3.4 million last year.

Roullier is going to want a significant bump on a contract extension or will receive a good one in free agency if he gets to that. Washington signed Wes Schweitzer, who is a guard first and a spot center. In other words, they don't have a natural plan in place at this point if they want to move on from Roullier.

Video Analysis/Highlights:

The actual film work in this package starts about 1.55 in.

Cesar Ruiz (Center) - NFL Draft - inital impressions - first round pick for The Ravens? An introductory look at Michigan center, Cesar Ruiz; a top interior line prospect in the 2020 NFL draft. audio: "Jesus you made some beautiful people" to dow...

SI.com/EDS Football's Kevin Hanson's spin:

"With the versatility to start anywhere along the interior offensive line, Ruiz started the past two seasons at center with five starts at right guard as a true freshman in 2017. Technically sound with active hands and quick feet, Ruiz is my top-ranked interior offensive lineman."

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

