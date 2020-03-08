Chase Blew 'Em Away!

Chase Young is either going No. 2 overall to the Redskins or he could go as high as No. 1

and if some weirdness ensues, as low as No. 3.

Not a very wide spectrum but there's still some intrigue.

I am not convinced that the Bengals will automatically take Joe Burrow, while the rest of the media is. We'll see what happens.

The most likely scenario is that Young comes to the Redskins and everyone walks away happy.

It seems like teams are already digging what they hear from the young Ohio State pass rusher.

Per Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report:

"Several teams said that Young was impressive during his combine interviews. "Electric," is how one coach described the presumptive No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft. A team personnel executive who met with Young said he was "smart, quick and a natural leader. He blew us away."

Freeman explained the unpredictable nature of Dan Snyder but concluded with this:

"With as well as Young comported himself in Indianapolis, and as superhuman his play was last season, it should be almost impossible for Washington to pass on him."

It's hard to think that the Redskins can go wrong with Young. There's much more uncertainty if they were to with Tua Tagovailoa.

I don't know about you but I like to minimize risk as much as possible. Take Young and don't look back.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.