Chase(ing) a Trade?

The Washington Redskins have options. Plenty of them. It's why you should never assume anything in the next few months is for certain, no matter who tells you they are. 

Do the Redskins stay at their hard earned No. 2 spot and select Chase Young as their next Von Miller or Khalil Mack?

Both of whom Jack Del Rio coached and helped make better. 

Or do they trade down, as Peter King of NBC Sports and "Football Morning in America" suggested someone told him at the Senior Bowl last week, to dramatically alter their franchise? 

King spoke with NBCSportsWashington.com earlier this week at the Super Bowl and shared that he was told by a source at the Senior Bowl that it was indeed a possibility. 

That shouldn't surprise anyone. The Redskins should absolutely consider strongly every option. 

The first and most likely option? Very simple. The Miami Dolphins. As we discuss here:

The draft value chart cited in our video is via DraftTek.com and is certainly not a 100% official measurement, but it is intended to provide a mathematical element to trade possibilities. 

Other strong potential suitors with multiple picks are Jacksonville (No. 9, No. 20) and the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 12, No. 19). We'll cover those possibilities in a separate post. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

