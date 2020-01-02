RedskinsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Chris Thompson is a Proud Papa! Hopefully he'll be Back!

Chris Russell

Chris Thompson is a free agent but more importantly, he's in the best fraternity in the world. You know Dad Sigma Kappa.

Congratulations Chris and family! 

Thompson would talk regularly on the Junkies on 106.7 The FAN and Radio.com about the anticipation that he was feeling and how it would all work with potentially having to be away. 

He made it to the finish line. Now the question is this: Will he be able to enjoy his new daughter while also playing for the Washington Redskins?

Thompson is a free agent and 29 years old. In terms of availability and workload, he hasn't played above 34% of the Redskins team snaps since 2016, which was his healthiest season, playing in all 16 games. 

In that year, he played over 45% of the offensive snaps plus about 19% of special teams snaps.

He was on his way to a monster season in 2017 when he suffered a terrible leg injury in the Redskins 10th game. 

Since that injury, he's only played in 21 total games and it's hard to say that Thompson has looked the same at really any point. 

His base salary of $2.75 million in 2019 and cap number of $3.906 million is almost surely going to have to come down, no matter where Thompson plays. 

OverTheCap.com (OTC) valued Thompson at $1.556 million this past year, based on a premium subscription proprietary formula they use in conjunction with ProFootballFocus.com (PFF).

PFF had Thompson graded as a 65.4/100 overall offensive player under their complicated and often critiqued grading system. 

One area that Thompson helps himself is in pass production, despite his smallish frame. 

It's impossible to know what his market is at this point, but if I'm being honest, it's hard to see him getting more than a two-year deal with an incentive based structure in per game 46-man roster bonuses or something similar.

The Redskins have Derrius Guice, who has not been able to stay healthy in any way. Adrian Peterson should be back, even at 35. Josh Ferguson is listed as under contract. 

Wendell Smallwood and fullback Michael Burton are both free agents, like Thompson.

Here's my spin: I would love to see Thompson come back. I think he could add a dimension and depth that the Redskins don't have enough supply of. 

However, it would probably have to be a team-friendly deal and the potential availability of Bryce Love, makes it harder to figure out than it already is. 

Can the Redskins really depend on Guice and Love to stay healthy? Can Washington trust that one of those two will be solid in pass protection? 

I don't and I wouldn't. While I have reservations on the type of commitment I could make to Thompson, he's someone I want on my roster and in my building so that Ron Rivera can build that culture. 

Keep him. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Updating the Redskins Assistants

Chris Russell

The very latest as of Wednesday afternoon on the Redskins assistant coaches that were on Jay Gruden and Bill Callahan's staff.

Riverboat Ron is Officially the New Redskins Head Coach!

Chris Russell

Officially a new head coach! A new logo. A man who is an intense leader. Someone you can reach out and touch. 2020 is here and so are the remodeled Redskins.

Rivera Deal Reportedly Done!

Chris Russell

Ron Rivera is reportedly set to join the Washington Redskins on a five-year deal per two reports from the NFL Network.

Inside the Numbers: Jack Del Rio

Chris Russell

Jack Del Rio, a two-time defensive coordinator and head coach appears to be close to joining the Washington Redskins and Ron Rivera as his defensive coordinator. Here's an initial look at some numbers and ranks from Del Rio's past.

AP Wants Back & Maybe with Trent?

Chris Russell

Redskins running back Adrian Peterson hopes to return for year number three with the burgundy and gold. He'll be 35 and in the final year of his contract. Perhaps he'll have his friend and business partner back?

Redskins SVP of Football Ops Eric Schaffer STILL EMPLOYED!

Chris Russell

It's been an insane Tuesday already as Ron Rivera was reportedly hired and then longtime Redskins broadcaster and former player, Rick "Doc" Walker, initially reported that SVP of Football Operations, Eric Schaffer, was let go by the Redskins. Doc later corrected his reporting. Here's the details.

Rivera Inching Closer to D.C. and a New D.C.?

Chris Russell

Steve Wilks, a longtime assistant with Ron Rivera in Carolina, San Diego and Chicago plus a a former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals could be Ron Rivera's choice to be the Redskins new D.C. (defensive coordinator) in D.C. as the two could team up again to try and restore the Redskins franchise.

Ron Rivera Running the Redskins Without Wilks? KOC?

Chris Russell

It was widely thought that Steve Wilks, Ron Rivera's long-time defensive assistant in Carolina would join him in Washington. However, according to an ESPN report Tuesday morning, that is not expected to happen.

Bruce Allen FIRED!

Chris Russell

A day that almost every Washington Redskins fan has waited for is finally here. Only with a twist. Bruce Allen isn't getting reassigned. He's not getting shifted. He's OUT, according to a statement released by the team.

Smith Speaks!

Chris Russell

For the first time since his gruesome injury, Alex Smith talked with reporters about his recovery and how he is moving forward.