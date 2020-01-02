Chris Thompson is a Proud Papa! Hopefully he'll be Back!

Chris Thompson is a free agent but more importantly, he's in the best fraternity in the world. You know Dad Sigma Kappa.

Congratulations Chris and family!

Thompson would talk regularly on the Junkies on 106.7 The FAN and Radio.com about the anticipation that he was feeling and how it would all work with potentially having to be away.

He made it to the finish line. Now the question is this: Will he be able to enjoy his new daughter while also playing for the Washington Redskins?

Thompson is a free agent and 29 years old. In terms of availability and workload, he hasn't played above 34% of the Redskins team snaps since 2016, which was his healthiest season, playing in all 16 games.

In that year, he played over 45% of the offensive snaps plus about 19% of special teams snaps.

He was on his way to a monster season in 2017 when he suffered a terrible leg injury in the Redskins 10th game.

Since that injury, he's only played in 21 total games and it's hard to say that Thompson has looked the same at really any point.

His base salary of $2.75 million in 2019 and cap number of $3.906 million is almost surely going to have to come down, no matter where Thompson plays.

OverTheCap.com (OTC) valued Thompson at $1.556 million this past year, based on a premium subscription proprietary formula they use in conjunction with ProFootballFocus.com (PFF).

PFF had Thompson graded as a 65.4/100 overall offensive player under their complicated and often critiqued grading system.

One area that Thompson helps himself is in pass production, despite his smallish frame.

It's impossible to know what his market is at this point, but if I'm being honest, it's hard to see him getting more than a two-year deal with an incentive based structure in per game 46-man roster bonuses or something similar.

The Redskins have Derrius Guice, who has not been able to stay healthy in any way. Adrian Peterson should be back, even at 35. Josh Ferguson is listed as under contract.

Wendell Smallwood and fullback Michael Burton are both free agents, like Thompson.

Here's my spin: I would love to see Thompson come back. I think he could add a dimension and depth that the Redskins don't have enough supply of.

However, it would probably have to be a team-friendly deal and the potential availability of Bryce Love, makes it harder to figure out than it already is.

Can the Redskins really depend on Guice and Love to stay healthy? Can Washington trust that one of those two will be solid in pass protection?

I don't and I wouldn't. While I have reservations on the type of commitment I could make to Thompson, he's someone I want on my roster and in my building so that Ron Rivera can build that culture.

Keep him.

