Running back and LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire who comes in at No. 48 on SI's Top-50 Big Board.

Facts and Stats:

1. Edwards played in 41 games at LSU and was a huge part of LSU's national championship with a huge year, 6.6 yards-per-attempt and an average of 3.2 yards-after-contact per rush.

2. He's only 5'8 (5082) and 209 pounds so a major question will be his size and perhaps vision. although The SIS Football Rookie Handbook wrote that he has good vision and jump-cut.

3. As a receiver, Edwards-Helaire was targeted 65 times this past year and came away with 55 receptions for 453 yards and a score.

4. He has a career 0.5 fumble rate per 100 touches.

5. He's about dead even inside and outside at 56% Positive EPA (per The SIS Football Rookie Handbook and 57% outside.

How does he fit the Redskins? (Scheme, Position need) :

Edwards-Helaire would be added to a backfield of Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice, Bryce Love, Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic.

Here's why I can rule it out: The Redskins already have too many running backs for the 53-man roster and one is likely to be cut if all five are healthy. If you add a sixth, where does he go?

LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a prototypical three-down running back; how early in the draft should the Redskins consider him? Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB School: LSU | Conference: SEC College Experience: Junior | Age: 20 Height / Weight: 5-8 / 209 lbs Projected Draft Status: Rounds 3-5 NFL Comparison: Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons Clyde Edwards-Helaire came on strong (like many other Tigers in 2019) in his final season at LSU.

Video Analysis:

In the video below, you'll see the jump-cut and the choppy feet to patiently wait for his lane or cut, followed by the short area explosion. You'll see a nice spin move to break a tackle and acceleration to run away from defenders.

Most Underrated RB in the SEC 🐯 || LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 2019 Midseason Highlights ᴴᴰ

SI.com/EDS Football's Kevin Hanson's spin:

"Quicker than fast, Edwards-Helaire has a powerful compact frame and the lateral agility to make would-be tacklers miss in tight quarters. Especially excelling as a receiver, Edwards-Helaire runs crisp routes and has natural hands. Experienced and productive as a kick returner, CEH has the ability to contribute on all four downs."



