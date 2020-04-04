RedskinsReport
Clyde Edwards-Helaire -LSU RB -  SI Big Board No. 48

Chris Russell

On our road to Roger Goodell's living room for the NFL Draft, we've profiled two safeties and now we flip to the other side of the ball. 

No. 50: Antoine Winfield Jr. 

No. 49: Ashtyn Davis

Running back and LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire who comes in at No. 48 on SI's Top-50 Big Board. 

Facts and Stats: 

1. Edwards played in 41 games at LSU and was a huge part of LSU's national championship with a huge year, 6.6 yards-per-attempt and an average of 3.2 yards-after-contact per rush. 

2. He's only 5'8 (5082) and 209 pounds so a major question will be his size and perhaps vision. although The SIS Football Rookie Handbook wrote that he has good vision and jump-cut. 

3. As a receiver, Edwards-Helaire was targeted 65 times this past year and came away with 55 receptions for 453 yards and a score. 

4. He has a career 0.5 fumble rate per 100 touches. 

5. He's about dead even inside and outside at 56% Positive EPA (per The SIS Football Rookie Handbook and 57% outside. 

How does he fit the Redskins? (Scheme, Position need) :

Edwards-Helaire would be added to a backfield of Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice, Bryce Love, Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic. 

Here's why I can rule it out: The Redskins already have too many running backs for the 53-man roster and one is likely to be cut if all five are healthy. If you add a sixth, where does he go? 

Check out RedskinsReport.com's Jamual Forrest's profile of Edwards-Helaire.

LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a prototypical three-down running back; how early in the draft should the Redskins consider him?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB School: LSU | Conference: SEC College Experience: Junior | Age: 20 Height / Weight: 5-8 / 209 lbs Projected Draft Status: Rounds 3-5 NFL Comparison: Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons Clyde Edwards-Helaire came on strong (like many other Tigers in 2019) in his final season at LSU.

Video Analysis: 

In the video below, you'll see the jump-cut and the choppy feet to patiently wait for his lane or cut, followed by the short area explosion. You'll see a nice spin move to break a tackle and acceleration to run away from defenders. 

Most Underrated RB in the SEC 🐯 || LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 2019 Midseason Highlights ᴴᴰ

SI.com/EDS Football's Kevin Hanson's spin: 

"Quicker than fast, Edwards-Helaire has a powerful compact frame and the lateral agility to make would-be tacklers miss in tight quarters. Especially excelling as a receiver, Edwards-Helaire runs crisp routes and has natural hands. Experienced and productive as a kick returner, CEH has the ability to contribute on all four downs."

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

