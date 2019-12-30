Could Hurney Join "Riverboat Ron" as he  & Redskins Court Each Other?

Marty Hurney is currently the general manager of the Carolina Panthers, which could put him in line for being the next front-office boss of the Washington Redskins.

If.....Ron Rivera becomes the head coach of the team after a Monday meeting, as we reported on Sunday evening.

Rivera and Hurney worked together up until early December when Rivera was fired after losing to the Redskins in Charlotte.

Hurney is a beyond accomplished general manager who a source described as having a good relationship with Rivera, unlike apparently the partnership that was Giants general manager Dave Gettleman and Rivera.

A source described a relationship that was not good. "They hate each other," the source said of Rivera and Gettleman.

So apparently the Redskins don't have to worry about the Giants as a factor in the Rivera pursuit, as was originally rumored.

They do have to be concerned with other teams like Cleveland and Jacksonville, along with the Cowboys who are expected to fire Jason Garrett.

That's why the Redskins are moving fast. Assuming they get Rivera in the fold, what could their front office look like?

Eric Schaffer is expected to have an integral role, one that is completely deserving. Could it be that Rivera brings in Hurney from Charlotte, if the Panthers owner, David Tepper decides to hire someone else and gives complete authority to?

Hurney has Washington D.C. area roots having worked for the Redskins under Joe Gibbs and Bobby Beathard. He's from Wheaton, Maryland and once worked with our very own Rick Snider at the Washington Times.

The Athletic and my pals Ben Standig and Grant Paulsen first mentioned Hurney's name in connection to Rivera.

Julie Donaldson of NBC Sports Washington mentioned Sunday night that Rivera and the Redskins could wait until after the draft to hire a new front office member, which could be Hurney, depending on what his contract says and other factors.

In the NFL, there are two hiring cycles for scouts and general manager types. In January or late December (now) or after the draft.

Could a restructured front office of Schaffer, Hurney and possibly Kyle Smith be all aligned eventually? It's possible. One source late on Sunday night told Redskins Maven/SI.com it would not happen. So who knows at this point?

It's just another name to think about. One that makes sense and one that could be interested in returning home.

