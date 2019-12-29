Could Ron Rivera, Kyle Smith & Eric Schaffer Team up?

"Riverboat Ron" Rivera has emerged as one of the leading candidates for the Washington Redskins head coaching position.

The former Carolina Panthers head man was fired about 36 hours after the Redskins beat his former team in Charlotte in early December.

If Rivera takes the job (assuming it is offered), he would replace the man above that helped end his tenure in North Carolina, Bill Callahan, the interim head coach, who is not expected to be retained.

Rivera (76-63-1) in his head coaching run in Charlotte, including an appearance in Super Bowl 50.

The Panthers and Rivera won the NFC South three years in a row but were (12-16) combined over the last two seasons leading to Rivera's dismissal.

He's interested in the job, that much I know. It is not known if he has actually met with Dan Snyder at this point.

It's also not known at this point how he would feel about Bruce Allen remaining in the organization, despite reportedly being removed from football operations.

One thing to keep in mind when considering Rivera's candidacy and the fact that the Redskins are going to need someone to run the football operations that is a pure football man is Rivera's connection to Kyle Smith, the Redskins Director of College Scouting.

Rivera was the defensive coordinator for the then San Diego Chargers from 2008-2010 after serving as the linebackers coach in 2007.

Who was the Chargers very successful general manager during that time? A.J. Smith.

Kyle is A.J.'s son of course and a star on the rise.

From what I understand, the two have a good relationship and could join forces to work together as part of a remodeled Redskins front office.

I've always said that with Allen out, I would be satisfied and hopeful with a front office structure of Eric Schaffer as President/Executive Vice President, Kyle Smith as the GM or Vice President of Player Personnel and a strong minded head coach, who happens to be a quality person on top of that.

Schaffer and Smith are rock solid in terms of character, work ethic and how they treat people. They aren't perfect and mistakes will still be made, but I'm not sure if there is a better option that know the Redskins building and organization inside and out, while also understanding how football actually works.

There are other fine candidates and by no means is Rivera a lock, but if he's interested and can work with Smith and Schaffer - the Redskins should probably move quickly.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.