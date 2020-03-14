RedskinsReport
Could Thomas Davis be an answer?

Chris Russell

Thomas Davis is old as you know what (36) in football terms but could he help out the Redskins now that he's been released from the Chargers?

Davis' familiarity with Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera would be the No. 1 reason for such an arranged marriage. 

He played and started in all 16 games for the Chargers last year but was with Rivera and the Carolina Panthers before that for every year of Rivera's reign. 

After going through multiple kneed injuries, Davis has only missed SIX games since the start of the 2013 season. 

His age and speed surely working against him, yes, but he could be one of the transitional leader types that Rivera and Jack Del Rio are probably looking for. 

ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) charted Davis at playing various linebacker spots for the Chargers last year and grading out a 61.7 overall out of 100.0. 

His tackling was graded as his weak spot, missing 19 tackles on the year, per PFF. 

Thomas Davis AR © Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
© Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

He allowed 52 receptions on 71 targets in his coverage, per PFF Premium, for 412 yards and a score. 

Certainly, Davis would not be brought in because he was the future but could be a stop gap solution if the team can't get get a deal done with Jon Bostic or if they don't invest heavily in the free agent market for Cory Littleton from the Los Angeles Rams. 

Just a thought and a name to keep in mind. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

