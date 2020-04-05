RedskinsReport
Damon Arnette - Ohio State CB - No. 45 SI Big Board

Chris Russell

How bad do the Redskins need another cornerback? I would still say the need is significant considering it was the No. 1 or 1-A need entering the offseason and that was BEFORE Quinton Dunbar went AWOL and got a one way ticket to Seattle. 

They've filled a couple of holes with Kendall Fuller and Ronald Darby but even with Fabian Moreau, Jimmy Moreland and for now Simeon Thomas returning - I think the Redskins can still very much use another good option. 

Here's our countdown so far:

No. 50: Antoine Winfield Jr.

No. 49: Ashtyn Davis

No. 48: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

No. 47: Cesar Ruiz

No. 46: Cole Kmet

Facts and Stats: 

1. At 5'11 + (5115) and 195 pounds, Arnette has enough size even though you would ideally like more. 

2. 53 games, 38 starts and a lot of experience playing Cover 1 and Cover 3 so he's scheme versatile. 

3. Arnette only allowed 22 catches on 58 targets last year in Columbus for 303 yards and one touchdown per The SIS Football Rookie Handbook. 

4. He was in man coverage 65% of the time in 2018 and 51% of the time last year. His yards per snap allowed in zone coverage went from 2.3 to 1.0 in his final two seasons, so he got better (significantly) in what is considered his weaker alignment. 

5. Arnette can help on special teams and play inside and outside. He only allowed four touchdowns over his four seasons and 172 targets in coverage. 

How does he fit the Redskins? (Scheme, Position need) :

Arnette fits completely in what it seems like Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio are trying to do. A mix of man and zone and scheme versatile fits that are not just relegated to play one type of defense (example Josh Norman in Carolina). His deep speed is a question so a good free safety over the top helps. 

Video Analysis:

Arnette's toughness and good positioning oozes out right away in the video below. Seems like he has great hands too. 

SI.com/EDS Football's Kevin Hanson's spin: 

"While Shaun Wade opted to return to Columbus, the Buckeyes could have had three corners in my top-50. A three-year starter at Ohio State, Arnette has good size and athleticism and benefited from returning to school another season with improved play."

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

