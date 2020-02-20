RedskinsReport
DeAngelo's Top 10 Corners: Who's Missing?

Chris Russell

DeAngelo Hall was one of the most cerebral players that I had an opportunity to cover on the Washington Redskins beat from 2009 - 2014 and then beyond. 

It doesn't mean he's always right, but he has a very educated opinion and we should read, digest and remember. 

Hall and NFL.com came up with a unique top-ten list concept that I haven't seen done in previous years to put forward the top-ten cornerbacks (in this case) that are available, regardless of pro or college draft status. 

A couple of highlights from the piece: 

James Bradberry, who has a Redskins jersey already waiting for him, was No. 5. I hope he's not being a bit overrated like Josh Norman was coming out of Carolina. 

Kendall Fuller, a friend and former teammate of Hall makes the list, too. See where he ranked in the feature. Fuller can play slot, outside and free safety. He just came off a huge Super Bowl performance and win for the Chiefs. 

Bashaud Breeland, Hall's former teammate as well, did not make the list. 

Josh Norman also did not make the list. Nor should he have. 

There was only one college corner in DeAngelo's top-ten. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

