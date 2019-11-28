Redskins
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Did the Redskins Make the Right Decision on Kerrigan vs. J.J. Watt?

bmanning4

Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan could miss the first game of his NFL career this weekend due to a concussion sustained in the win over Detroit. 

Kerrigan did not practice Wednesday or Thursday for the Redskins. The sturdy Kerrigan has never missed a start in his nine-year NFL career. Drafted 16th overall in 2011, Kerrigan has started 139 consecutive games for Washington’s defense.

It's good to remind you that the Redskins had the 10th overall pick in that draft. However, Washington wisely traded out of the spot and moved back six spots, where it selected Kerrigan and picked up an additional second-rounder that season. That pick ended up being defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins at No. 41 overall.

The 10th pick that season? Blaine Gabbert. YIKES! 

With the benefit of hindsight, can we say Kerrigan was the right pick in that draft?

The Houston Texans picked No. 11 overall that season and the man they ended up taking turned out pretty darn good, too. J.J. Watt, future Hall-of-Famer.

It would be easy for Washington fans to say the team should’ve stayed at No. 10 and selected Watt. But, 10 other teams passed on Watt as well. The 2011 NFL Draft  was loaded defensive talent like Von Miller, Patrick Peterson, Watt, Kerrigan and Cameron Jordan who  were all first-round picks that year.

In nine seasons, Kerrigan has 89 sacks, just two away from the franchise record held by Dexter Manley.  He's  forced 26 fumbles, picked off three passes and scored three touchdowns. Kerrigan has been named to the Pro Bowl four times. The former Purdue standout also has 435 career tackles, including 113 for loss and 140 quarterback hits.

Meanwhile, Watt during the same time frame, has played in 112 games. He has 96 sacks, 23 forced fumbles, one interception and scored two touchdowns. He also has 479 career tackles and a whopping 264 quarterback hits. Watt has twice led the NFL in sacks, been named to the Pro Bowl five times, been first-team All-Pro five times and defensive player of the year on three different occasions.

That is an amazing career and puts Watt on track to be one of the best defensive players in the history of the NFL.

With Watt, the only question about him is health. He had his season cut short three different times due to injury, including this season. When he plays, he is still a dominant force.

Kerrigan's  durability and consistency is unquestioned. Earlier in his career, Kerrigan would also make plays in the passing game, most notably his interception of Eli Manning and return for a touchdown in his NFL debut.

So, did the Redskins make the right call?

Absolutely.

There were no guarantees with Watt or Kerrigan. Washington, for once, made the correct decision on draft day, moving back and acquiring another high pick. While Jenkins didn’t pan out, it was a smart move and Kerrigan has proven to be Washington’s top defender this decade. At some point, and soon, Kerrigan will be Washington’s all-time leader in sacks.

As for Watt, there is no debating he is the superior player. Passing over Watt wasn’t an egregious error, like so many other moves made in the Bruce Allen era.

Let’s be honest, as great a player as Watt is, how many deep playoff runs has Houston been on this decade? A lack of playoff success is something the Redskins know all too well. 

Bryan Manning has covered the NFL, MLB, NBA, college football and college basketball for almost 10 years for various outlets such as Bleacher Report, SB Nation, FanSided, USA Today SMG, and others. Bryan has covered the Washington Redskins for different outlets and currently co-hosts a podcast on the Virginia Tech Hokies for SB Nation. For his day job, Bryan works in engineering for a major communications company. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thankful for a "Skinless" Thanksgiving!

ChrisRussell
0

For the first time since 2015, the Washington Redskins are not front and center on this Thanksgiving holiday. It's easy to say at (2-9) that's a good thing and it is but more because it allows all of us to enjoy and not be hostile after either another tough loss or blown calls or more talk about how the franchise has been carved up like a Thanksgiving turkey.

ChrisRussell

Remembering Sean Taylor's legacy..

0
ChrisRussell

A protest at Redskins Park.. …

0

Remembering Sean T.

ChrisRussell
0

Sean Taylor passed away 12 years ago today. I didn't know him personally or get to cover him. I knew him on television and as someone who loved to talk about football. A dozen years later, the tributes and remembrances are still flowing.

Ioannidis Underrated? Not Here!

ChrisRussell
1 0

Matt Ioannidis, the Redskins fourth-year defensive end continues to improve as a pass rusher every year. He might not be the most talented of Jim Tomsula's crew but he sure is the most productive.

Redskins Wednesday Practice Report

ChrisRussell
0

The Washington Redskins are getting ready for the Carolina Panthers this Sunday in Charlotte. One team is fighting for their playoff lives, another is playing out the string but there's a few reasons to watch.

A Heartfelt Protest at Redskins Park

ChrisRussell
0

Julia Crabbe was 21 years old when she tragically passed away two weeks ago suffering from a suspected drug overdose at Redskins safety Montae Nicholson's home. Today, her family was gathered outside the gates of Redskins Park to send a message to Montae & the Redskins that they need and needed to do more.

Snider: At 2-9, it’s all about the second wave & a quartet of young studs.

RickSnider
0

The Redskins have young talent. There's no doubt about that. How good is it? That's the question. In a lost season, Rick Snider says a quartet of offensive studs have to grow together.

A Former Redskins Finds a Home, Another One Needs a Job

ChrisRussell
0

Former Redskins Players are always in the news and I always have a curiosity for some strange reason. It's almost like an ex-girlfriend or former boss. On Tuesday, two major disappointments were in the news. One has a new home with an intriguing twist and one needs a new gig.

ChrisRussell

Will an iron-man streak come to an end this Sunday in Charlotte?

0