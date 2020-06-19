RedskinsReport
Doug on Dwayne:  “I Believe He’s Ready”

Alan Lepore

Doug Williams sat down with RedskinsReport.com’s Chris Russell last week upon the news that Doug was getting a movie made about his life. It wouldn’t be a conversation with an official of the organization with out discussing franchise quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

As we have seen via social media and a zoom press conference, Dwayne has been working on being in the right mindset and physically ready for the upcoming season. Doug has been a mentor to Dwayne since getting to Redskins park after being drafted 15th overall in 2019.

Williams was asked whether Dwayne was ready to take the next step. He said the following:

“I believe he is ready. Dwayne has as much talent if not more than those that have come out the past couple of years. What Dwayne has done this offseason is put himself in position to be successful because of how hard he has worked.”

WATCH: Doug Williams Exclusive Interview

This statement by Doug lines up with everything that we have heard coming out of Redskins Park from the front office, to Dwayne’s teammates, and head coach Ron Rivera. There certainly is belief starting to come about, after film evaluation that Dwayne is certainly someone that does not make the same mistake twice and as recently as this morning has been, by Kevin Sheehan, comped to Matt Ryan as his ceiling.

One thing is for certain, the Washington Redskins are unequivocally behind Dwayne as their present and future.

