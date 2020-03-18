Dunbar Still Miffed?

Quinton Dunbar is upset with the Redskins.

Again.

On Tuesday, multiple sources reported the Redskins having an interest in recently released cornerback Desmond Trufant. Trufant, 29, was released by the Atlanta Falcons in a salary dump.

As soon as the move became official, the Cowboys and Redskins were reported to be among those interested in Trufant. The Cowboys just lost top corner, Byron Jones, to Miami in free agency.

Around the same time, Dunbar deleted everything Redskins-related on his Instagram page.

Oh boy.

Dunbar, of course, is upset with his rather modest salary for the upcoming season and has voiced his displeasure both through social media and the traditional media. His request didn’t make head coach Ron Rivera too happy and the Redskins told Dunbar they were not reworking his contract the current time.

On Monday, the Redskins signed Kendall Fuller to a four-year, $40 million deal to return to Washington. A former teammate of Dunbar, this was probably another move he was unhappy with.

The Redskins are wise to bring in Trufant. Even with the addition of Fuller, there is still a major need at cornerback. Dunbar has one year left on his deal, Fabian Moreau also has one year left and has yet to prove he is a starter in the NFL and Jimmy Moreland still has a ways to go.

A seven-year veteran, Trufant picked off four passes in just nine games last year for the Falcons. While he missed seven games in 2019, he did play in all but one game the previous two seasons. For his career, Trufant has been a reliable and consistent performer.

It’s hard to see this ending well for Dunbar in Washington. He has handled the entire situation about as poorly as one can and that hasn’t endeared him to Rivera. A quality player, Dunbar would likely have been a candidate for a long-term extension had he stayed healthy in 2020 and handled his business privately.

While a new deal is still possible, Dunbar isn’t helping himself with the new regime every time something like this occurs.

