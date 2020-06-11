Five Important Redskins Not Named Dwayne Haskins

While the quarterback is arguably the most important position on a football team, there are more pieces to the puzzle of a successful season. The Washington Redskins do have plenty of questions and uncertainty on the roster, but there is enough there to identify who are the next 5 most important players heading into 2020.

Fabian Moreau, Cornerback:

Fabian started the season in the slot and struggled with the transition inside. Once Josh Norman was benched (thank you again for Chase Young) Moreau was move to the outside and his play improved. Seemingly more comfortable playing outside the numbers Moreau will need to build on his play at the end of last year. Fabian can calm the uncertainty there is about the questions surrounding the cornerbacks and provide stability as the Redskins top corner.

Kelvin Harmon, Wide Receiver:

Harmon saw and increase in production the back half of his rookie campaign tallying up 296 receiving yards on 37 targets and 23 receptions. The shift in offensive philosophy, expanded playing time, and Dwayne Haskins as the quarterback helped to show a glimpse of what Harmon is capable of. Even with the added weapons from the draft, Harmon’s growth in year two will be important for third down conversations with the tight end group being the weakest spot on offense.

Saahdiq Charles, Tackle:

The left side of the offensive line is one of the many big questions facing the Washington Redskins in 2020. While I realize that Ron Rivera has said that there will be an open competition for the start left tackle spot, in my eyes, it is Charles’ to lose. It is a lot to ask of a rookie with no opportunities for rookie camp, mini-camp, and OTA’s. But he is arguably a top five tackle talent from this draft class. Charles can be the future blind side protector for Haskins whether it is Week 1 or Week 7. Left tackle is also the third most important position, if not second, on a football team. Protecting a franchise quarterback catapults Charles onto this list and can have an immediate direct impact on the Redskins 2020 season and beyond.

Thomas Davis, Sr., Linebacker:

There is no need to sugar coat it. Since London Fletcher retired, the linebacking situation has been abysmal. Davis was brought in for his leadership abilities. Davis also already understands what head coach Ron Rivera wants to do on defense. It will be key for him to relay those exact desires to the rest of the linebacking group to help make it exceed everyone’s expectations. As he goes, the linebackers will go.

Montez Sweat, Defensive End:

Montez was in a bad situation last year. He was being forced to drop into coverage and was not used to his strengths consistently enough. Even with Greg Manusky holding him back, Sweat was able to tally 7 sacks. With the defense switching to a 4-3 base, yes I know they were in 4-3 about 65% of the time last year, Sweat will be making the transition to defensive end and will be asked to focus on pinning his ears back. Ryan Kerrigan is also coming off an injury and is not getting younger. Sweat’s play and rotation will allow for the defensive line to continue to be in attack mode and help a secondary that has a lot of question marks.

What do you think of Alan's list, Redskins fans? Who is your top five?

