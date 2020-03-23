RedskinsReport
Five Quick Snaps on Kyle Allen Trade

Chris Russell

Kyle Allen is the Redskins newest quarterback and at some time in 2020, you should probably expect that he's going to start a game for the Redskins and become the seventh (gulp!) quarterback to start for Washington since Kirk Cousins was kicked out the door. 

Allen was reportedly acquired by trade  on Monday afternoon by the Redskins for a fifth-round pick. 

Some quick snap thoughts and observations:

1. Allen does bring more starting experience to the table than Dwayne Haskins but there is more than enough doubt about him that he's not a sure-fire or likely starter. 

2. The Redskins get someone they know, trust and knows the system. It's a huge key in this offseason of the complete unknown, with almost surely no organized team activities and a new system/language to install. 

3. Allen played against the Redskins as a starter last year and he was so bad after the first two touchdown drives that the Panthers hardly moved the needle, their run defense wilted and Ron River got fired. 

The Redskins sacked him SEVEN times. 

4. That leads to this observation from the great Chris Trapasso of CBSSports.com:

5.  The Redskins now have two assets they are having trouble trading and no second, fifth or sixth round pick in the upcoming draft. 

What do you think Redskins fans?

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

