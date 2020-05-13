The harsh reality of professional sports is that each year you are constantly fighting for your job. Whether you are a seasoned veteran, or newly acquired free agent, your standing on the team is largely based on projection and performance. Therefore, your stranglehold on a roster spot may have been secure in February, but looks much more dreery come late-April, post NFL Draft.

It’s bittersweet isn’t it? It’s easy to root for the young gentlemen arriving from the college level, but on the other hand a veteran you have invested in is now on the chopping block.

There will be plenty to sort out over the next few months as training camp commences, as well as the preseason. But it appears that these five Redskins veterans may have to look over their shoulders come August.

Below you will find five current Redskins who may be playing elsewhere come Fall 2020.

1. Trey Quinn:

“Mr. Irrelevant” came to Washington amidst much fanfare in 2018. Being selected in the 7th round, and being the very last pick (no. 256) brought notoriety to the young wide receiver and he instantly became a fan favorite. Shortly thereafter, memes and highlight clips were made of the former SMU Legend, comparing him to Chuck Norris -- an immovable force or a legend in his own right. The momentum built further when he actually made the team, and then coach Jay Gruden, hinted he would play a significant role.

Unfortunately, Gruden no longer oversees the Redskins. And Quinn has failed to produce. In fact, over the last two seasons the receiver has spent three stints on injured reserve.

Here comes Antonio Gandy-Golden. With his arrival, the wide receiving room is becoming awfully crowded. As of now, you’d assume Terry McLaurin, Kelvin Harmon, Steven Sims Jr. and Gandy-Golden are safe. Leaving essentially two spots open for Cam Sims, Cody Latimer and Quinn.

Not to mention undrafted free agent Isaiah Wright and the all-purpose abilities of Antonio Gibson.

Ultimately I believe the final receiver spot will come down to Sims vs. Quinn. Sims edges out Quinn due to his athletic profile. And although Quinn plays the “slot”, that role will primarily be occupied by Sims Jr.

Latimer played the slot extensively on the New York Giants, while Gibson is pegged to eat some of those reps as well. Making Quinn expendable.

2. Geron Christian Sr.:

Christian was touted as a swing tackle with athletic upside coming out of Louisville. In college, he would switch tackle positions mid-game to provide extra support for the elusive Lamar Jackson. Unfortunately, his pre-draft critiques of being raw and lacking strength to anchor are starting to catch up to him. For two years he has had the opportunity to solidify his stance as a depth tackle for a team that needs one. And for two years he’s unimpressed. He had a golden opportunity to seize a starting position with now former Redskins left tackle Trent Williams holding out last season, but he failed to prove reliable.

Now there are signs pointing to a changing of the guard (or should I say tackle?) at this position with the offseason additions of Cornelius Lucas, and LSU Prospect Saahdiq Charles; who many peg as the heir apparent to Williams.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that the team sees a need for improvement in that tackle spot, and Gruden and former Offensive Line coach Bill Callahan are no longer here. Are they willing to invest in Christian? Or will they look to an established veteran to take his role?

3. Reuben Foster:

Foster was highly acclaimed coming out of the University of Alabama and was projected as a top-ten pick before issues at the NFL combine.

After two solid, but uninspiring years in San Francisco, Foster's pro career has been riddled with injuries and controversy. He is now in the 4th year of his rookie contract, with his 5th year option being declined by the team, and has yet to complete a full practice- let alone game- for the Redskins.

What was once the crown jewel of the Bruce Allen era, is now a major question mark. Does the team continue to invest in him? There have been reports of Foster lacking mobility in his lower-leg, after tearing several ligaments in his knee last off-season.

Further complicating matters is the glut of linebackers on the Redskins roster. Fifth-round pick Khaleke Hudson joins a group consisting of Shaun Dion-Hamilton, Jon Bostic, Kevin Pierre-Louis, and Cole Holcomb. All of these players can play the position Foster plays.

4. Troy Apke:

"That boy can run," or so we thought after watching the 2018 NFL combine and Deion Sanders gush over his 4.34 speed on the 40 yard dash.

Yet Apke hasn't put it together on the field. Coming out of Penn State, Apke was a known project when he was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 draft.

Although he has had opportunities to take the field as a reserve safety and special teams contributor, he has yet to shine as someone worth keeping around. With the addition of Sean Davis, and the flexibility of Kendall Fuller and Kamren Curl, the team has several fill-ins for the safety position.

If special teams contributions are his niche, he’ll have to battle it out with Deshazor Everett and Jeremy Reaves, who have slightly more credibility on the field. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Redskins explore training camp cuts in late August, and try to find a young safety with upside or a plug-and-play veteran. Regardless, I don’t view Apke’s job as safe.

5. Bryce Love:

Former President of Football Operations Bruce Allen was not afraid to roll the dice on injured players in order to achieve a bargain. Maybe he found it as a challenge? Or that he was "getting one over" other general managers in the league? Regardless he took a shot on Bryce Love and may have rolled snake eyes.

Love was an absolute animal his junior year at Stanford and was a candidate for the Heisman Trophy in 2017. However, a terrible ACL injury at the end of his Senior season, jeopardized his pro career. He tumbled in the NFL draft and latched onto the Redskins in the fourth round. Allen and company thought they had a steal, but now they may be regretting their decision.

Love did not take the field in 2019, and reports have come out stating that Love's injury was worse than was originally thought. In fact, he had a clean-up procedure in October of 2019 and some have shared he may never contribute to an NFL team altogether.

If that's the case, Love is in serious jeopardy with the addition of Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic, who offer very similar skill-sets but much more certainty.

The Redskins running back room is currently at capacity with Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice, Gibson, McKissic and Peyton Barber. Does an unproven back make the cut? It'll be interesting to see come training camp.

George Carmi is an editor/contributing writer to FullPressCoverage.com or @FPC_Redskins. He is a native of the DC metropolitan area and is an avid fan of DC Sports. A former journalism major at the University of Maryland, his focus is now in public education. His earliest memories consist of Darrell Green, "The Posse" and Super Bowl XXVI. Follow him on twitter @Gcarmi21