Five Redskins Preseason Heroes of the Past

The NFL preseason. A time when players can prove themselves during the dog days of summer. Some of them perform so well it is as if they don a cape after running into a phonebooth.

Coaches talk these players performances up and fans buy in. People buy in so much that you would think you were tugging on Superman’s cape if you said something negative about them.

But in the end, these five players — like many before them — found out they were more Bruce Banner then Hulk.

Mack Brown (RB):

Mack Brown was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Houston Texans in 2015. Brown was subsequently cut by the Texans that summer and signed on with the Washington Redskins. He spent his entire 2015 season on the practice squad and had a chance to make an impact in 2016 with head coach Jay Gruden constantly talking him up with fellow running back Robert Kelley. Redskins fans began to cling onto what Gruden was saying about the young back and started to call for him to get a shot with how dire the running back situation had become. Fans began to get more excited about the chance of this preseason hero when he put together a 60-yard run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason finale. Brown finally saw some game action at the end of the 2016 season but wound up getting cut in the offseason leaving all the excited fans in the dust of his departure.

Colt Brennan (QB):

Colt Brennan was drafted in the sixth round of the 2008 draft. Colt came from the University of Hawaii where he excelled under head coach June Jones. He was able to carry that success into the preseason. But the great thing about the preseason is that it can make an average quarterback look like he can start Week 1. Being the leader among rookie quarterbacks in the preseason in passing yards, touchdown passes, and quarterback rating instilled the confidence in fans to start clamoring for him when Jason Campbell struggled down the last half of the season. Brennan only lasted through the 2009 season with the Redskins before he was traded away for John Beck. Yes, that John Beck.

Marko Mitchell (WR):

Marko Mitchell was drafted in the seventh round of the 2009 draft with the intention of battling James Thrash for a roster spot. Mitchell ended up being anointed it after the Redskins cut Thrash. Mitchell was on a high during preseason with great performances with fans convinced that he would easily replace Thrash. That ended up not being the case. Marko did not start a single game but played in ten where he was only targeted seven times and brought in four receptions. Mitchell was let go at the end of the season. One would say that Marko was so fast that you could miss him. But, alas, that was just how quickly his career lasted.

Robert Davis (WR):

When you hear Robert Davis’s name what is the one word that is likely to ring in your ear immediately? Potential. Davis was the ultimate “potential” wide receiver drafted in the sixth round of the 2017 draft. He would show out during mini- and training camp with his hands and ability to win 50/50 balls. Even on a roster with a major need at wide receiver, Davis had issues making the jump from the practice squad. Davis is another example of fans taking what they saw in the preseason against third and fourth string defensive backs and call for him to be the number one receiver on the depth chart. Then it was fans calling for him to put on muscle to play tight end. Fans kept hyping him up so much you would think he was the second coming of Art Monk. In the end, Davis was waived October 1, 2019 and the signed by the wide receiver challenged Philadelphia Eagles.

Su’a Cravens (LB/S):

I think at this point we all know the story of Su’a Cravens. He was drafted out of the University of Southern California as the guy that would fill the hole that has been there since Sean Taylor’s death. He had speed, vision, and a hard-hitting ability. Cravens showed some flashes which got fans excited, but ultimately injuries sidelined him at the end of his rookie year. Then he made what he thought in this mind the ultimate power move a player could make. He quit and walked out on his teammates right before the season started. The Redskins have had some overhyped players come through, but this move is what ultimately takes the cake. Su’a Cravens’ is your ultimate preseason hero.

Who are your favorite preseason heroes? Is there anyone that I left off?

