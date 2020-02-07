Four Options for Trent & Redskins

Let's make this as simple as we can when it comes to Trent Williams future with the Redskins.

Despite what the Redskins are saying to league insiders, I am NOT going to eliminate any scenario and if you're smart - you shouldn't either.

They can plan or want to do anything. I plan to lose weight this offseason. It's not off to a good start.

Here are the four top options that I can reasonably think of. If I'm missing one, please contribute to our community pages for free!

1. Sign Trent Williams to a long-term contract extension:

My vote would be hell to the no on this one!

Sorry. I can't do it. I'm not signing a player at 31 years old who hasn't played in 1.5 years to a multi-year deal, let's say two years or more tacked on to 2020.

Even if it is a team friendly deal, it's not going to be worth the risk in my opinion, for a player that there's so many questions about at this point.

2. Re-sign Williams to a one-year extension through 2021.

I could possibly be twisted into this scenario if say $18 million over the next two years is fully guaranteed but a large portion of the contract is not fully guaranteed.

You would lock in Williams and your left tackle spot, assuming he can wear a helmet, practice and play and still not go that far down the road.

The dead cap money if things went horribly sour in 2021 would not be awful if you front-load the deal in Williams favor.

3. Guarantee a large portion of his 2020 base salary, which is currently non-guaranteed.

The option that we keep coming back to that MIGHT be the best remedy for both sides.

If the Redskins give Williams a guarantee on $8 - $10 million earlier in the offseason instead of the vested veteran guarantee date (week one), it might be enough to soothe the 'Silverback' and get him to buy in. I doubt it, but I would try this option first.

4. Trade Trent to Cleveland or another organization.

Bill Callahan is with the Browns. Cleveland needs an upgrade at left tackle. They have the No. 41 overall pick and that would replace (at a slight loss) your lost 2nd round pick from the Montez Sweat trade (No. 34 overall).

It would also free up $12.5 million in cap space and obviously would make left tackle a top free agency and/or draft priority.

Am I missing anything? Which way do you want to go? Would love to hear your thoughts by commenting below! Sign up for free!

