I Feel Bad for the Redskins

Quinton Dunbar might just get his wish. He's screamed, whined, sucked on his thumb, pouted and told anyone who would listen that he wants nothing to do with the Washington Redskins.

Good. The Redskins apparently now want nothing to do with him.

Unfortunately, they are still stuck with him for right now. As they are with Trent Williams

Ron Rivera apparently just woke up on Saturday morning, had his wheaties for breakfast and finally figured out that he can't reason and force an irrational teenager to be a man and buy in.

Apparently.

If you believe that, I have a bridge in Brooklyn I'd like to sell you for a nickel. And I'm talking about the Rivera deciding yesterday to trade Dunbar part of that.

You can't install a culture of accountability and build the house you want to build with two malcontents.

I feel really bad for the Washington Redskins on this Sunday.

They haven't done much right over the decade of destruction that Bruce Allen presided over and for the last quarter century, but they aren't wrong here for asking for a fair return and not giving away two blue-chip assets for nothing.

The problem is that nobody is interested in paying a second or third-round pick and $14-15 million dollars per year on a four or five-year contract extension for Quinton Dunbar.

If there's a team dumb enough to do that - please step forward and I'll have a dunce cap waiting for you.

NFL teams are dumb and desperate. I don't think they are that dumb. For a guy who plays 10 games a year? I'd give it about a 0.5% chance.

Same thing for Trent Williams. Who would want to pay $19-20 million per year in an offseason of complete uncertainty plus a valuable draft pick or player for a 31+ year old left tackle who hasn't played in a year-and-a-half?

The answer almost surely has been NOBODY. Why would they? Teams aren't that desperate.

In my opinion, if these two want out of here so bad - they have one responsibility. Drops one of their demands. If Dunbar and Williams are so sure of their value, drop the demand for an immediate contract!

How about dating your new team first before marrying them?

They don't want that because they want their cake and they want to eat every last damn piece. They don't care one ounce about being fair to the Redskins and maybe they shouldn't, but the more they demand, the tougher it becomes to be set free. That's on them. Not on the current Redskins management.

I genuinely feel bad for Ron Rivera, Rob Rogers, Kyle Smith and the most of the Redskins organization.

I can't say I feel bad for Dan Snyder, because he allowed Bruce Allen to butcher the situation last year. The only positive the Redskins got out of their mishandling of Williams last season was $14 + million in cap space credited towards this year.

The Dunbar problem is largely new so perhaps you can blame that a bit on Rivera and Smith?

I don't. I blame the handling 100% on Dunbar and his agent. There was a responsible, mature way of handling it and they failed on a complete and total level.

That's why the Redskins are in a bind. That's why they are up against a wall. They're in a proverbial gun fight with a water gun. They're trying to cook dinner without good ingredients. You get the point.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.