If the Redskins Need an Edge...

The Atlanta Falcons strangely tipped their hand on Tuesday that they would not be entering into a new contract negotiation with edge pass rush rusher Vic Beasley.

I don't know if the Redskins would have any interest, considering their switch to a 4-3 but I'm not going to rule it out either. What if signing a young veteran proven player with flaws like Beasley allows them to take Jeff Okudah and fixes multiple areas?

Or what if signing a player like Beasley allows them to trade down beyond Miami to Jacksonville or Las Vegas, as we've mentioned?

Here's a Q & A with my pal Aaron Freeman of the Locked on Falcons Podcast and his analysis.

Q: Did the Falcons make the right decision to not pursue Beasley?

1. Yes, it was the right move. The Falcons should have moved on from Beasley last year. Everyone outside the organization knew that he wasn't going to live up to his $12.81 million 5th year option price tag this past season. And even though he led the team in sacks, it just further proves that sacks aren't everything, because clearly Grady Jarrett and Adrian Clayborn were light years better as pass-rushers this year and Takk McKinley also was at times.

Q: He seems up-and-down and streaky in his performance. Fair?

2. Yes, he's very inconsistent as a pass-rusher. His production relies heavily on "clean up" plays where his superior speed allows him to chase down quarterbacks when they try to flee the pocket or extend plays outside of it. Or off stunts and twists, where once again his speed is very effective.

Q: How would Beasley potentially fit in with the Redskins or any other team?

3. Beasley played DE in the Falcons 4-3 front in 2015 during his rookie season. He was OK in that role, but he's better playing with his hand off the ground and being utilized more as a 3-4 OLB or 4-3 SAM. He just doesn't have the size or strength to hold up consistently against big 320-pound OTs.

Q: What kind of person is Vic Beasley - because that would be hugely important under Ron Rivera?

4. Beasley is a good guy. The knock you'll constantly hear about him is that he doesn't have that "dog" in him. He's not a guy that has that "edge," you often want and seek in top-flight pass-rushers. That is a fair criticism. Personally, I think that's because he's not really suited to being a full-time pass-rusher. He's an undersized athletic guy that makes most of his plays in space where his speed is an asset, rather than in the rough and tumble confines of playing on the line of scrimmage.

I've long felt he's best suited to splitting time at LB and DE, where on early downs he can be a SAM, play the run, set the edge, and be able to cover RBs and TEs thanks to his superior athleticism (although he still needs work in that area because he hasn't often been used there, but he showed considerable progress there in 2019). Then on passing downs, you can put him on the line of scrimmage and ask him to use his speed to get around the edge, but if he isn't playing alongside guys that are getting push up the middle (which shouldn't be a problem with the Redskins given Payne, Ioannidis & Allen), he'll just get pushed wide of the pocket most times or stone-walled when he doesn't blow the OT off the ball.

Beasley is a "chess piece" a guy that has the potential to fill multiple roles in a defense: whether it's rushing the QB, playing coverage, stuffing the run. The player I've long compared him to is Bruce Irvin in how he was used in Seattle. But if you're adding him thinking he's going to be a difference-maker for your defense, you're going to come away disappointed. Playing for a team like Washington would be a better fit for him because he'll be surrounded by superior talent that'll make the majority of plays (particularly as a pass-rusher) that he's not capable of.

In summary, let's just say he's closer on the spectrum to Ryan Anderson in terms of what he can contribute to a defense than he is to Ryan Kerrigan. Basically if you've ever thought, "Man, it'd be awesome if Ryan Anderson had 4.4 speed!" then Beasley is intriguing. If not, then pass."

